Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the top 5 leagues in the world for the next few years, so they are investing an indecent amount of money in transfers and salaries to attract the best footballers in the world. From 90min we bring you the best ranked signings so far:
We start the list with Ruben Neves, a footballer who still had a lot to prove in Europe, but the millionaire offer from the Saudi government has made him decide to put his career aside. Wolverhampton has received 55 million euros for the transfer, he is the most expensive footballer in this ranking.
This signing has a magnitude much greater than what people consider. We are talking about a footballer who has just started the Champions League Final with Inter and the Nations League with Croatia, and not only that, FC Barcelona was the main candidate to get his services, but Arabia has snapped up. Brozovic still has a lot of soccer at his feet.
More news about the Saudi League
His season at Chelsea was not up to the task, that’s a reality, but Kalidou still had a lot of football on his feet to continue in the elite of European football. Let’s remember that he was one of the best central defenders in Serie A playing with Napoli, and that was what made him take the big step to the Premier League. The game itself has recognized that it has been a movement that has been made solely for money. His family will be able to live the rest of his life.
Nobody or almost nobody expected this bomb to be produced in this market. Kanté, who had had offers from Barcelona to arrive as a free agent or from Chelsea to renew, has decided to emigrate to Arabia after the dizzying offer that the government put on the table. It is true that his last few years have not been brilliant, but he had more than enough football to continue playing in the Champions League.
There is no better possible signing for the Saudi League, they have just signed the current Ballon d’Or player. Although it is true that his level is not optimal, because we have seen that this season at Real Madrid, for the level of demand that it will have in Arabia it is undoubtedly one of the market bombs. Karim wants to play in a Muslim country and his adaptation will be immediate. He practically has the keys to the club to do whatever he wants. Salary of €100M per season. Almost nothing.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#signings #Saudi #League #summer #ranked #Benzema #Kanté
Leave a Reply