The year 2023 is coming to an end and has given us a large number of moments throughout the sporting field. In the transfers section, we have been left with a large number of transfers, some have not gone as expected and others, however, have not matched the expectations that were placed on them, but have more than done so.
Below we leave you with the best signings that have occurred in 2023
The Belgian arrived this year at Manchester City, and as you can see, in addition to having the qualities, he has placed himself under the orders of one of the best coaches in history, Pep Guardiola. Doku is exploding this season with the Sky Blue.
It is no surprise to anyone that the Englishman is a forward married to goals and that is why many wanted to see him outside of Tottenham to see how far he was capable of going. This year he arrived at Bayern Munich and has not disappointed anyone. He continues doing his thing, scoring goals.
Leicester were relegated last season and James Maddison decided to stay in the Premier League and signed for Tottenham. This season is being one of the highlights of a club that can fight until the end for the championship.
Girona is being one of the reliefs of LaLiga, if they maintain the pace in the second round they are serious candidates to win the league title. This is due to the signings that the Catalan club has made, such as Savinho, who is being the highlight.
Another of the best signings is from Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish full-back Grimaldo is shining with his own light, in fact, he is possibly the most in-form full-back of the moment. At the end of this first round he has scored 9 times and has distributed another six assists.
Leverkusen is another of the revelations of the Bundesliga and this is due to players like Boniface. The Nigerian is contributing a large number of goals and assists to Xabi Alonso's team.
Real Madrid bet this transfer market on Jude Bellingham and the operation has turned out well. The former Borussia Dortmund player is shining with his own light at the Merengue club.
Finally we have Isco. The Spaniard arrived on a free transfer to Real Betis after a bad stay at the city's other club, Sevilla. The former Real Madrid player is experiencing a second Juventus at the Palmera club.
