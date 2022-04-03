Barcelona and Sevilla have always had a good relationship when it comes to transferring players between them. Here we leave you the five best signings:
Barcelona paid 18 million euros for one of La Liga’s sensation full-backs, but his performance was not as expected. An injury due to an entry by Theo Hernandez cut off all his progression.
It was the first signing of the Guardiola era. 14 million euros were paid for him. He won three Leagues, two Champions and two Club World Cups. His performance was optimal even he scored 20 goals with the Blaugrana shirt.
His good performances in Seville made him arouse the interest of Barcelona who paid €9.5M. It was the first signing that was made under the presidency of Rosell. He did not manage to give the same version at the Camp Nou as at Pizjuán.
He came to Barcelona from Sevilla and when he gave his best at the Camp Nou, achieving a hat-trick in the Luis Enrique era, he returned to Sevilla where he currently plays to lead the team.
For many the best right back in history. He grew up in Sevilla and made the leap to Barcelona to be one of the key players in Guardiola’s historic team.
