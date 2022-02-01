The winter market has given a lot, here we have the best signings we have had, without a doubt these have been the most benefited clubs, with these signings their future can change a lot:
Juventus has acquired a benchmark striker. The player came from Fiorentina for €70M, the goal is paid in Europe and Dusan is goal. He signs until 2026 with a salary of €7M. With his arrival it seemed that Morata could leave, but finally he will stay in Turin.
Xavi asked for troops and so it has been. Fernando Torres for €55M from Manchester City. The player has had an immediate adaptation and has already scored his first goal. Adama Traore, loaned until the end of the season by the Wolves and finally aubameyang, which remains to be made official but without a doubt it is one of the signings of the winter market. He arrives as a free agent and can give this team a lot of goals.
give him It arrives for free to the Liverpool team but with clauses that can make the operation easily reach €50M. Just for playing 20 games they will have to pay €12M. the other has been Van de Beek, who has not been able to find minutes with Rangnick and has left on loan to Everton.
The magpies that were going to be the ones that were going to move the most in the market have not been that bad either. tripper of Atlético de Madrid as the transfer window opened. and the brazilian Bruno Guimarães from Lyon for €45M, a midfielder who can contribute a lot to this team to get out of the bottom of the table.
The player wanted minutes in the World Cup year and went with his friend Gerrard to have them. He arrived on loan and Villa promised to pay his entire record. His adaptation has been immediate. In his debut he was the hero of the night against Manchester United.
