In the summer transfer market for LaLiga, the teams have made interesting moves to strengthen their squads for the 23/24 season. Big names have switched clubs, raising expectations and promising exciting battles on the pitch. Here, in 90min, we leave you with the best and most interesting signings of the summer:
Real Madrid have signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol. The Spanish striker will bring experience and presence in the area, offering another option in the team’s attack
In addition, Real Madrid has reinstated Brahim Díaz from Milan. The young Spanish midfielder returns to the white club after his loan in Italy, seeking to earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.
For their part, Sevilla have decided to make the purchase option of Loïc Badé effective. The French defender, who came to the club on loan, convinced with his defensive solidity and leadership ability at the back. With the definitive signing of him for 12 million euros, Sevilla reinforces its defensive line and ensures the continuity of a player with great potential.
In the summer transfer market for La Liga, there have been interesting movements that promise to strengthen several teams for the 23/24 season. One of the most outstanding signings is that of Ilkay Gündoğan by FC Barcelona from Manchester City. The German midfielder will bring his vision of the game and goalscoring ability to the team, complementing the creativity of players like Pedri and de Jong.
The signing that has generated the most expectation is that of Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid. The young English midfielder, from Borussia Dortmund, arrives at the Merengue club for a figure close to 130 million euros. With his talent and versatility, Bellingham will become a key player in the team’s midfield, providing dynamism, recovery and quality distribution of the ball.
