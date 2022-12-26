The World Cup boom is over and it is time to think about the return of Argentine soccer, which will be next Friday, January 27.
The transfer market has already started with everything and we review here the most important signings.
The most important signing at the moment. The return of Nacho Fernández after his time at Atlético Mineiro will bring hierarchy and he is a player that Argentine football should value. He comes from being a figure in Brazil and will seek to repeat the level he had in his first stage in the Millionaire. His desire to return to the country was key to the completion of the operation, since his team did not want to have anything to do with parting with him.
A historic who returns to finish his career. Maxi Moralez said goodbye to MLS, where he became a legend, and returns to Racing. At the Academy he knew how to be a figure and will seek to contribute his experience.
Nahuel Bustos became a new reinforcement of Talleres, where he already knew how to be a figure. He arrives from Sao Paulo on loan and will seek to recover the best version of him.
Rodrigo Rey was one of the best goalkeepers in 2022 and became Independiente’s new goalkeeper. He has everything to continue shining and growing, since he has football conditions.
Lucas Hoyos was another of those who had a good 2022 and will now change clubs for 2023. Newells bought him 100% of the pass and signed a contract until December 2025.
related links
More Argentine soccer news
More transfer news
#signings #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply