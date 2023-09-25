The trail running is growing rapidly also in Italy: the number of people who are passionate about this discipline is increasing and with it also the demand for quality shoes. In this context, comfort and the ability to adapt to terrain conditions are essential characteristics for finding the perfect shoes.

In 2023, if you want to find the ideal shoe for running on the trails you must not only consider aesthetics, but also other features that can make the difference in terms of performance. With this guide, we have collected the main aspects to keep in mind to understand which are the best trail running shoes so as to help you make a truly informed decision.

Soil type

First of all, you should carefully evaluate the type of trails you regularly run on. Italy is as beautiful as it is varied: along our peninsula you can find muddy soil full of roots on the surface, as well as drier routes dotted with sharp rocks. Some shoes perform well in both conditions, while others give their best only in certain contexts, being completely inadequate in others.

On less technical terrain, shoes with small lugs are recommended, while those with more pronounced tread soles are ideal for steep and muddy routes. From these first details, it should already be easy to understand how complicated it can be to define what they are the best trail running shoes in 2023. But let’s not give up, and take a look at the other key aspects.

Adaptability and feeling on the sole of the foot and ankle

The fit directly influences the sensations we feel while running. The ideal trail running shoes should adapt to the shape of the foot, ensuring sufficient space in the toe box, as feet tend to stretch and swell during running. When you try on a shoe, check that it holds the foot firmly, while giving it the right flexibility and adequate useful space for adaptation inside the upper.

Other tips for the practical test

Once you find the shoe that seems to have the right characteristics, it is essential to try it on a short route. The information collected during this test will help you understand how it behaves during the run, from the moment of support to the push. A great trail running shoe should allow for a smooth transition between the two movements, providing both cushioning and a seamless connection to the ground.

Comfort and functionality come first

Insiders, such as biomechanics experts, suggest always taking into consideration the sensation of comfort when choosing shoes. This doesn’t simply mean evaluating how comfortable the shoe feels on first impact, but how it adapts to your natural mechanical movement while running. The ideal shoe should not give you the sensation of controlling or modifying your gait, but should in a certain sense “disappear”, to make you fit in

with the environment around you.

Accident prevention

Although many shoes are advertised as safety devices that can prevent injuries, science has found no direct causal relationship between specific shoe properties and injury reduction. Instead of focusing exclusively on technicalities such as cushioning capacity or control of pronationit is also good to pay attention to other factors that influence the onset of injuries that are under our direct control: the running pace and its mechanics.

Now you know how to choose the best trail shoe

The choice of the best trail running shoes of 2023 depends on a series of factors that go beyond a simplistic vision of things, much less driven by a blind chase towards the trendy brand. It is worth testing multiple models, checking how they feel when you put them on, what sensations they offer while running and making an overall evaluation, always keeping the list price in mind.