Sometimes, being in a couple and knowing a lot about the preferences of the other (and oneself with the other), one ends up falling into a sexual routine. Forms, modes or positions that give security and promise a good time. And although it works, always resorting to the same thing can also bore or condition the encounter.

To add surprise and motivation, propose new things and encourage different sexual positions it is a way of opening new paths towards pleasure. The best sexual positions to enjoy sex more They don’t have to be complicated or require any special skills, just want to.

There are options for every type of couple. The only condition is wanting to experience a new connection through sex, fantasy and eroticism.

Sex positions for the woman to enjoy more

When it comes to renewing encounters, the variety of positions to explore are endless.

The missionary position It is usually a basic wild card that works for almost everyone, but there is a world to discover. For women who like to feel a greater penetration, for those who prefer to be in control of the movement or for those who prefer to let themselves go, the sexual positions for the woman to enjoy more They have different variants, which go beyond the horizontal position.

1. The L

This is a good idea because, in addition to trying a different posture, it also forces you to get out of bed and use other spaces. A table, the counter, on the washing machine, all are valid options. The woman should lie on her back, with her tail close to the edge of the surface. It is important to be at an even height with the man’s hips, who will have to stand for penetration. The union of both bodies forms a kind of L.

2. Unemployed

A proposal that promises a lot of pleasure, but requires a certain force. As the man will be the one to hold the woman (from behind or buttocks), it is better for those couples where the woman is somewhat shorter. Against a wall, which preferably does not scrape much, the woman will have to wrap her legs around the man’s waist, facilitating penetration. This is an ideal position for a meeting with a lot of friction, intensity and little time.

3. The spoon

When you prefer to vary, but not lose the comfort of the bed, this alternative is a twist to consider. Lying on one side of the body, the man has to hug and penetrate the woman from behind, managing the rhythm of the encounter. The penetration will not be very deep, but will have a more direct arrival at the woman’s G-spot.

There are positions to achieve greater penetration and freedom of movement.

4. The boat or the cowgirl

Now it will be the man who will be in a horizontal position on his back, with the woman on top, with her back to him. The woman will achieve deep penetration at the same time and control the rhythm of the movement.

It also allows two variations: for the woman to lean fully forward or fully back, leaning on the partner’s chest. This is a sexual position that has a lot to give.

5. The wheelbarrow

It is not the easiest, but it promises great pleasure. Of course, at the cost of balance and some effort. To try it for the first time it is best to be in bed, to avoid accidents.

The woman has to get on the edge of the bed, face down, and the man, standing, will seek to support her by raising his legs and achieve penetration from behind while the woman supports herself on her forearms. Like a wheelbarrow. He can bend his knees a little to improve balance.

The classic Kama-sutra is still a great source of sexual ideas and positions.

Sex positions for the man to enjoy more

It is not a secret that men are more visual than women. For them, seeing is as important as feeling. Therefore, in general, for man to enjoy more, we will have to choose sexual positions that give as many sensations as visual fields of the bodies and gestures. And although preferences always vary, both between men and women, these are some of the sexual positions that they want.

1. Tetris



A comfortable and simple position, where the man has the rhythm and control. The woman lies on her side and lets the man get between her legs on her knees, to access the penetration, which can play with the intensity levels.

2. The V

The woman “sits” on top of the man, with her legs above his shoulders (on either side of the head). Thus, the man receives an incredible image of the woman’s body and she, in turn, will have to synchronize her movements with those of her partner. A challenge.

It is not always necessary to try complex positions to renew sexual play.

3. Dragon pose

Ideal for those who like to be in a “position of dominance or control of the situation”, always with the consent of the partner. The woman lies on her stomach and the man, facing her back, will seek vaginal penetration against the pressure of the buttocks. One tip that adds up is to place a pillow under the woman’s hips to lift the buttocks a bit and thus obtain a deeper penetration.

4. The rocking chair

The man below and the woman above him. Both should be supported on their hands with their legs crossed and extended. As a rocking chair. While this variant is ideal for romantics, since the couple can look into each other’s eyes at all times, it requires coordinated movements to achieve joint stimulation.

One of the classic sex positions, “the puppy” or “the four”.

5. The puppy or the four

A classic. The woman leans on her legs and arms (like a puppy) and the man, kneeling behind her, seeks vaginal penetration. In addition to achieving a deep penetration, this position allows the woman’s clitoris to be stimulated simultaneously.

Healthy sexual positions

Beyond the mental and emotional benefits of a healthy and fulfilling sexuality, new physical benefits produced by sex are discovered day after day: from the secretion of stimulating hormones for the body (estrogens in it and testosterone in it), to the reduction stress, physical exercise itself and the release of oxytocin (which occurs during orgasm), which stimulates sleep and improves its quality, among many other benefits.

And while any position that works for the partner is “healthy”, it is true that some require greater dexterity and, therefore, represent greater physical effort and performance. These are three healthy sexual positions to consider.

1. Dancer



A variant of the penetration of the unemployed. In this case, it is important to be in good physical condition, so as not to get tired, and a good elongation. Standing, facing each other, the woman will have to surround her partner’s waist with one leg (if she is very flexible, she can try to raise it up to his shoulder), and the man will have to hold the woman, slightly flexing the legs. knees to improve penetration and ensure the balance of both. Looks in the eyes and assured kisses.

The accordion, a version of the “Yoga” position with the man down. It requires flexibility.

2. Yoga

Having some knowledge of yoga can make a difference in this proposal. As if the woman were doing the candle position, leaning on her back, with her legs up and her knees slightly bent towards her head, the man will have to seek penetration from above on the woman. Sustaining this human frame can be a great challenge for fit couples.

3. Missionary

Not because it is a traditional position, it is less effective. A good trick to give it an innovative twist is to place a pillow under the woman’s pelvic area and thus achieve greater penetration. The woman can also try bending her legs towards her buttocks and have a different stimulation.