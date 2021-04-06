The victory against Atlético took Sevilla to the 58 points, figure that these heights of season, after matchday 29, is the best of the Nervión team in all its history equalizer with what was achieved in the 2016-17 and 2014-15. This last campaign, led by Unai Emery, the white and red finished with their best league figures ever, 76 points.

Curiously, that Seville did not manage to be among the top four because Valencia, who had already added 61 points on matchday 29, finished ahead with 77. At Sánchez Pizjuán 18 points are needed, that is, six wins or five and three draws, to equal that best season in its history, which This time it would also virtually mean their qualification for the next Champions League, right now very channeled.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 5, 2021

Lopetegui’s team also ties the 58 points that at this point had Jorge Sampaoli in his locker at 16-17. In the last nine days under the command of the Argentine coach, 14 points were added (four wins and two draws), 72 in total, which in this case were worth to remain as 4th featured, five points above Villarreal then.