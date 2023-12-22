Two weeks before the Golden Globes, critics revealed the list of the best series of 2023, ordered according to their score. It may be surprising not to see other productions, such as Apple's 'The Morning Show' or Netflix's 'The Crown', despite the fact that they compete at the Foreign Press Association ceremony. In the Rotten Tomatoes ranking that gathers each year the reviews of the specialized media – from The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times to well-known blogs – they mention that, among 116 programs, season two of 'Invincible' achieved one hundred percent of the consensus and is listed at number 1. “It is superbly animated, acted and packed with one-liners. Surely, the world needs fewer infantilizing narratives about good guys and bad guys. “Martin Scorsese was right when he pointed out that (superhero) franchises are 'doing harm to our culture,'” notes The Guardian.

Like 'Invincible', series such as 'Reservation Dogs' (position 2), 'Happy Valley' (position 3), 'A Little Light' (position 4), 'The Drops of God' (7th place) and 'The Earth according to Philomena Cunk' (9th place). The last one is from the creator of 'Black Mirror' and the character was born in Great Britain in 2018.

'Poker Face', broadcast by Universal +, follows with 98 percent. Actress Natasha Lyonne was nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes for this character, a waitress with the ability to detect who is lying. “It's essentially comedy, and Lyonne is the ideal foil. Playing roughly the same character she has taken on in every project since American Pie, she is a bundle of unhinged charisma,” comments The Guardian.

Rotten Tomatoes includes 'Succession' and 'The Last of Us' in the top 30 with 97% and 'The Last of Us' with 96%, both from HBO and with nominations for best drama series, best actor and actress of 2023. About the multi-award-winning series Roy family, THR says: “She hasn't lost any of the hilarity or darkness we've come to expect from her.”

The last of us. Adaptation of the popular video game. Photo: diffusion

Invincible. The best superhero show. Photo: diffusion

Poker face. The comedy with Natasha Lyonne. Photo: diffusion

The earth according to Philomena cunk. In position 9. Photo: diffusion

