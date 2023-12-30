For seriality, 2023 was a profitable but also very complicated year. The American screenwriters' strike lasted months, and combined with that of Hollywood actors, it significantly slowed down, and in some cases suspended, sets and productions.

The platforms, although therefore suffering delays in the release of new episodes, continued their streaming war by competing in the launch of content and introducing a certainly “epochal” innovation: the subscription plan with advertising which made it possible to lower the cost of user while maintaining the usual production standards. Now the border with generalist television and its mechanisms is even thinner.

But looking specifically at our home, it is surprising to note that linear TV is not at all on its last legs as some prophesy, given that a good part of the successes of recent months were born precisely in Rai: MARE FUORI, which recorded record numbers and The presence in the Netflix catalog certainly contributed to the rise, and the second season of A PROFESSOR, with its incredible impact on social media. Of this series in particular, in addition to the excellent acting of Alessandro Gassmann, the interaction of the always convincing Claudia Pandolfi with Damiano Gavino is striking, undoubtedly among the most talented young actors. Their mother-son scenes work naturally and complicitly. In this vein, public television in recent months has hit the target of young people with another ambitious novelty: WE ARE LEGEND, an original series that makes its mark without too many twists but which has the merit of experimenting with a fascinating genre that has never been explored before in Italy, that of super powers.

2023 gave us other productions with an interesting concept: UN ESTATE AGO, a Sky series that expertly plays with the present and the past, mixing with a good balance the part of nostalgia for the pop and colorful 90s in which young performers stand out ( Filippo Scotti, Antonia Fotaras, Luca Maria Vannuccini) to that dark and mysterious crime that seems to have no clear solution until the crescendo of the last minutes.

Of a completely different kind, because it was inspired by a news story, THE GOOD MOTHERS by Disney+ which deservedly won the first Berlinale dedicated to series. In 8 episodes Elisa Amoruso and Julian Jarrold tell the story of women of the 'Ndrangheta who have the courage, in a world of silence, to challenge the criminal system by denouncing it to the outside, not without difficulties and sacrifices.

CHEMISTRY LESSONS is the outsider of the year: a series that hasn't been too well known so far but which however confirms the high quality standard of AppleTv+ productions and indeed turns out to be one of the best releases. The brilliant writing and careful packaging perfectly outline what happens to the protagonist, a 1950s American with a degree in chemistry who cannot aspire to a doctorate because she is a woman, and who instead finds her affirmation on television by becoming the star of a cooking program .

More mainstream in its nature, deriving from a successful video game, is THE LAST OF US (Hbo) which manages the arduous task of equaling, if not surpassing, the title of which it is adapted. Post-apocalyptic pandemic scenario, well-examined father and daughter relationship, actors in a state of grace like Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey give a new, different and very in-depth dimension to the story compared to the original video game.

The originality of SCIAME, on Prime Video, and the way of telling the danger that threatens fandom with potential dramatic consequences is what makes this series interesting and original. Crazy performance by Dominique Fishback which outlines the contradictions of the protagonist who defends her idol from haters and various trolls to the death (of others).

Netflix's crown jewel in 2023 is represented by THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, the latest work by Mike Flanagan, one of the strongest horror authors and directors today. It is inspired by a novel by Edgar Allan Poe from which it takes some elements which it reuses to bring the story into the present. It tells of a very rich family of pharmaceutical entrepreneurs whose founder must keep the selfish and material aims of his children at bay. The characters are grotesque, lucidly hateful, and we witness their death without fear of spoilers, since the final twist is certainly not that.

In recent months we have also said goodbye to one of the best series of recent years, SUCCESSION, with an even cruder fourth season which has its emotional climax in episode 3 and which would be worth in itself as a directing and acting manual (no spoilers) . That of the creator Jesse Armstrong is a surgical work done on the characters, on the family and on power, and it is so magnetic that the thought of it being concluded (worthily and effectively) still leaves emptiness and bitterness.

Another series that deserves to be included among the best of the year is undoubtedly TRAVEL COMPANIONS, available on Paramount+ and which tells the difficult relationship between two men in Washington during the McCarthy presidency. Politics, religion and feelings, regrets and trust intertwine for several decades of perfectly reconstructed American history, reaching up to the 1980s.