If it is true that balances are made at the end of the year, scrolling through the list of series released starting from January tells us a lot about this 2022. From a production point of view it was in fact a very rich year, made up of innovative titles , long-awaited returns and ingenious concepts. While established platforms continue to compete for content and subscribers, new players enter the field. In recent months we have witnessed the birth of Paramount+, the entertainment giant linked to the glorious imagery of cinema but which demonstrates potential in the release of new interesting series, as well as the rebranding of Starzplay into Lionsgate+, which however is still destined for a niche. Whether it’s one or the other OTT (as the services offered by Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc. are technically called) what matters when we press Play is the goodness of the stories.

Here are the most convincing series and protagonists of 2022.