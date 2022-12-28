If it is true that balances are made at the end of the year, scrolling through the list of series released starting from January tells us a lot about this 2022. From a production point of view it was in fact a very rich year, made up of innovative titles , long-awaited returns and ingenious concepts. While established platforms continue to compete for content and subscribers, new players enter the field. In recent months we have witnessed the birth of Paramount+, the entertainment giant linked to the glorious imagery of cinema but which demonstrates potential in the release of new interesting series, as well as the rebranding of Starzplay into Lionsgate+, which however is still destined for a niche. Whether it’s one or the other OTT (as the services offered by Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc. are technically called) what matters when we press Play is the goodness of the stories.
Here are the most convincing series and protagonists of 2022.
Best International Series: SPLIT (Apple TV+)
For the quality cast, the performance on the screen and the originality of the concept that make it a truly surprising and sophisticated product.
Best Italian Series: EVERYTHING ASKS FOR SALVATION (Netflix)
He faces mental health without rhetoric, excites, makes you think and even manages to make you smile. The actors are very good.
Revelation of the Year: JEREMY ALLEN WHITE in “THE BEAR” (Disney+)
Capable of expressing all the fragility of her character in that chaotic kitchen, the Italian-American Carmy Berzatto, torn between her frustrations and a sense of revenge.
Best Performance: SABRINA IMPACCIATORE in THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)
For her, it was also an excellent performance on an international set. She managed to perfectly portray Valentina, the complex character in charge of the Resort.
Best Teen Drama: PRISMA (Prime Video)
It has an original imprint and tells young people, disability and gender identity with a modern and delicate cut. Beautiful photography and perfect casting.
Best Miniseries: DAHMER (Netflix)
Ryan Murphy strikes again and gets everything right, from the choice of Evan Peters as the killer, to the anxiety-provoking story, up to the reconstruction of the details.
Best Original Legal Drama: CIRCEO (Paramount+)
It reconstructs the Circeo massacre from an unexplored perspective, effective in describing the phase of the trial and the society of those years. Well done Greta Scarano.
Best Comeback: BORIS 4 (Disney+)
The sequel, highly anticipated after years, fortunately does not disappoint, and even if many things have changed, the close-knit cast works as it once did.
Best Villain: JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER in STRANGER THINGS 4 (Netflix)
Vecna is the most terrifying character in all the imaginary of 2022, but also the one on which the fourth season is based. Excellent intuition of the Duffer brothers.
Best Score: EUPHORIA (Sky)
The music in a serial production is essential: that of Euphoria is powerful and works for the selection of historical pieces and new hits that climb the charts.
