The nominated for the 2023 Emmys were announced yesterday, and HBO surprised with great series proposals and reigning in various categories.

Inside of list of nominees in the main categories HBO It is present in almost all

For the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards 2023the dramatic series of HBO “succession” leads the nomination race.

Emmys 2023 Nominees: Series Available on HBO Max

“succession” has 25 nominations where Best Dramatic Series stands out, as well as its cast.

The four seasons of “succession” are available on the platform HBO Maxwhere it is even complete, since the end of the series was broadcast on May 28 of this year.

“succession“She’s not alone, well”The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also had several mentions in the nominations.

While “The Last of Us” got 24 nominationsjust behind “succession“, and Bella Ramsey with Peter Pascal they are nominated each with their leading roles.

“The White Lotus”, dominated in the supporting categories with five nominations thanks to performances by Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

This series obtained in total 23 nominationsthat is, they achieved the perfect “triad” of HBO Max.

other series available on HBO Max with also various nominations, are:

– “Barry”, with 11 nominations

– “House of Dragon”, with 8 nominations

– “100 foot wave”, 6 nominations

– “Moonage Daydream”, with 5 nominations

– “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, with 4 nominations

– “Perry Manson”, with 2 nominations

– “The Weeknd”: Live at Sofi Stadium, with 2 nominations

– “Being Mary Tyler Moore”, with 1 nomination

– “Love & Death”, with 1 nomination

– “Lizzo: Live in concert”, with 1 nomination

– “Love Lizzo”, with 1 nomination

– “The Other Two”, with 1 nomination

– “Succession, controlling the narrative”, with 1 nomination

– “The Last of Us: Inside the Episode”, with 1 nomination

– “House of the Dragon: Inside the episode”, with 1 nomination

– “The White Lotus: Unpacking the episode”, with 1 nomination