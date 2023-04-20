Over the past 10 years, the Ford Mustangs is thebest-selling sports car in the worldor. This is what emerges from the analysis conducted by Ford on the registration data of S&P Global Mobility.

Best selling sports car in the world

According to internal data at Ford it has emerged that the best-selling sports car in the world in the last ten years is the Mustang. Most of the sales are concentrated in the United States where they are the 78% of global sales.

The 7 generations of Ford Mustangs

In Europe in 2022 Ford Mustang sales grew by Germany by 17%in Great Britain by 14.4% and in Switzerland by 14.9%. The Mustang also made inroads into Middle East where sales grew by + 7.4%.

New Ford Mustang

In 2023, the Ford Mustang crossed the finish line of the seventh generation, arriving on global markets in 2024. The new version of the sports car is available in configuration Convertible or Coupewith engine V8 or 4-cylinder turbo and with manual or automatic gearbox.

New Ford Mustang coupe and convertible

The Mustang has two new engines: a 2.3 liter EcoBoost and the most powerful 5.0L Coyote V8 of the Mustang GT. The new function is also available Remote Revwhich allows you to remotely start the car engine using the remote control, and the new Electronic Drift Brakewhich allows you to carry out drifting like professionals.

All photos of the new Ford Mustang

Video sixth generation Ford Mustang

The sixth generation Ford Mustang (S550) with V8 engine, sound

