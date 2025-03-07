ABC Cultural takes a step to improve the list of best -selling books. The supplement has trusted GFK-AN NIQ COMPANY —Prefresa referring to market studies, world leader of data and analysis to the consumer goods sector – … This weekly sampling that reflects what is the real ‘ranking’ of the ten best -selling titles in Spain, in the fields of fiction, non -fiction and child and youth. The extrapolated ‘tracking’ weekly by GFK is the best available market audit and is made from sales recorded in more than 1,300 points. Those 1,300 points of sale are collected through three channels – librerías, large surfaces and sales online’— and are considered to cover 90 percent of the market.

Heads the list, in the 1st position, ‘recover your mind. Reconquista your life ‘ (Espasa), by Marian Rojas Estepé. Recommendations to free ourselves from a hyperconnected world, where we have lost our attention, and we are prey to anxiety and irritability. In it 2nd positionrepeats Dr. Rojas estepé with ‘How to make good things happen to you’ (Espasa). Dr. Rojas Estepé offers us guidelines and advice to manage everyday conflicts and concerns, as controlling them is easy. In it 3rd position We find ‘300 words’ (Encourage). Isra Bravo teaches us that writing the 300 adequate words, it is possible to change for the better the course of our life in all areas. In it 4th position, ‘Franco’ (Criticism). The historian Julián Casanova reviews the personal and professional trajectory of a decisive character in the history of Spain.

He 5th position It occupies it ‘Supraconcience exists’ (Planet), where Dr. Manuel Sans Segarra, with the collaboration of the journalist Juan Carlos Cebrián, explores the experiences close to death (ECM) from a scientific and spiritual perspective. In it 6th position, ‘atomic habits’ (Diana), by James Clear. Its subtitle advances the content: ‘small changes, extraordinary results’. The proposal of the American writer is that to improve our life it is not necessary to modify it spectacularly. It is enough to make small decisions every day and put them into practice.

In it 7th position, ‘How to send shit in an polite way’ (Vergara). The psychologist Alba Cardalda presents a manual on how to say ‘no’ with assertiveness and empathy, without harming the other and meaningless, to achieve more full and honest relationships. In it 8th position, ‘Goodbye to inflammation’ (Harper Collins). The nutritionist Sandra Moñino It offers advice on how to prevent diseases, delay aging and lose weight. His theory is that many health problems could be due to chronic inflammation.

They complete the ranking, in the 9th position, ‘The man in search of meaning’ (Herder), by Viktor E. Frankl. The Austrian psychiatrist recounts his own experience in a concentration camp – 80 years of the liberation of Auschwitz’s hell – seen from within, and his discovery of the power of the logotherapy before adversity. And, in him 10th position, ‘Inner staircase’ (Tusquets). Collection of Almudena Grande articles. Stories, chronicles … of her daily life that the writer shares with her readers.