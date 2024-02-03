Digital sales are a fundamental part of the industry today. As always happens during January, multiple companies have shared a series of quite interesting data about their performance in the last year. In this way, PlayStation has shared the list of the best-selling games in its digital store in the United States/Canada and Europe and, To the surprise of some, Hogwarts Legacy Is at the top.
According to PlayStation, Hogwarts Legacywhich suffered from multiple controversies and was left out of multiple awards last year, was the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store in the United States and Canada in 2023surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and many more games. This is the list with the first 10 places.
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
However, It is in the PlayStation 4 list where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III takes first placewhile Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, which makes sense when we consider that this title came out months after its counterpart on PS5.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- MLB The Show 23
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Diablo IV
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- WWE 2K23
Likewise, the list of the best-selling PlayStation VR 2 games.
- Pavlov
- Beat Saber
- VR Kayak: Mirage
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- Swordsman VR
- Pistol Whip
Just as those of Regular PlayStation VR.
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Sniper Elite VR
Lastly, they also announced the 10 most downloaded free-to-play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, where, once again, Fortnite is positioned in first place.
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- eFootball 2024
Undoubtedly, a good idea of the type of experiences that predominated in 2023. On related topics, you can check out our summary of the past State of Play here. Likewise, it seems that a new portable console from Sony would be on the way.
Editor's Note:
Hogwarts Legacy seems like it was forgotten, but the reality is that it is not. Despite its controversies and the bad reputation it has had, this is a very good game that managed to captivate millions of players around the world, and this has been proven once again.
Via: PlayStation Blog
