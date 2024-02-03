Digital sales are a fundamental part of the industry today. As always happens during January, multiple companies have shared a series of quite interesting data about their performance in the last year. In this way, PlayStation has shared the list of the best-selling games in its digital store in the United States/Canada and Europe and, To the surprise of some, Hogwarts Legacy Is at the top.

According to PlayStation, Hogwarts Legacywhich suffered from multiple controversies and was left out of multiple awards last year, was the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store in the United States and Canada in 2023surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and many more games. This is the list with the first 10 places.

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Madden NFL 24

NBA 2K24

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

EA SPORTS FC 24

Mortal Kombat 1

However, It is in the PlayStation 4 list where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III takes first placewhile Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, which makes sense when we consider that this title came out months after its counterpart on PS5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hogwarts Legacy

MLB The Show 23

Madden NFL 24

NBA 2K24

EA SPORTS FC 24

Diablo IV

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

WWE 2K23

Likewise, the list of the best-selling PlayStation VR 2 games.

Pavlov

Beat Saber

VR Kayak: Mirage

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Swordsman VR

Pistol Whip

Just as those of Regular PlayStation VR.

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

SUPERHOT VR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Creed Rise to Glory

Batman: Arkham VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Arizona Sunshine

Sniper Elite VR

Lastly, they also announced the 10 most downloaded free-to-play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, where, once again, Fortnite is positioned in first place.

Fortnite

Roblox

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Apex Legends

Rocket League

Overwatch 2

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

eFootball 2024

Undoubtedly, a good idea of ​​the type of experiences that predominated in 2023. On related topics, you can check out our summary of the past State of Play here. Likewise, it seems that a new portable console from Sony would be on the way.

Editor's Note:

Hogwarts Legacy seems like it was forgotten, but the reality is that it is not. Despite its controversies and the bad reputation it has had, this is a very good game that managed to captivate millions of players around the world, and this has been proven once again.

Via: PlayStation Blog