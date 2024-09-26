As is easy to see, the situation is typical, with OLED switches which dominates and PS5 which remains below, also due to recent price increases.

Like every week the Japanese newspaper Famitsu has collected the sales data of the Japanese video game market and thus allows us to see how much consoles and video games have sold between 16 and 22 September . Let’s start with the ranking of best-selling hardware :

The best-selling games in Japan in the last week

Moving on instead to top 10 best-selling video games in Japan between 16 and 22 September:

[NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 – 23,051 / New [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,811 / 6,005,594 [PS5] Astro Bot – 6,967 / 28,521 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,258 / 1,428,479 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,203 / 7,914,922 [NSW] Minecraft – 5,960 / 3,637,144 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 4,430 / 292,389 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,156 / 3,631,813 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,494 / 5,587,522 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 3,758 / 5,415,264

The names in the top 10 are the classic ones, with Astro Bot the only representative in the physical market of PlayStation 5 (digital data is not included, remember). The various first party exclusives of Nintendo Switch continue to be very successful.

The only real news is the best-selling game of the week, Kamaitachi no Yoru x3is a visual novel exclusively published in Japan for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It is the third chapter of the series but the first two chapters are also present within it.