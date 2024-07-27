The first six months of 2024 have finally passed. In this way, Nintendo has taken the time to share some very interesting information about the eShop of the Switch. Among these details, A list of the most downloaded games in this virtual store has been revealed.

Recently, Nintendo shared a list of the 30 most downloaded games from the eShop in Japan during the first half of the yearHere we find some of the most acclaimed titles of recent months, such as Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Super Mario Bros. Wonderas well as some classics, and a couple of surprises. Here is the list:

Suika Game

Monster Hunter Rise

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition

Overcooked 2

Minecraft

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Splatoon 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Unicorn Overlord

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Nintendo Switch Sports

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Human: Fall Flat

Overcooked!

Among Us

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Together! The Battle Cats

Civilization VI

Persona 4 Golden

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

Princess Peach Showtime!

Forever Blue Luminous

It is important to mention that this list only takes into consideration the region of Japan.which would explain how it is that Suika Game takes the top spot. In related topics, a new accessory for the Switch is on the way. Similarly, a test tells you which Nintendo character you are.

Author’s Note:

This is a pretty interesting list, made up mainly of great experiences, such as Persona 4 Golden, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Unicorn Overlord and more. It would be interesting to see information related to our region.

Via: Nintendo