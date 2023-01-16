At the beginning of each year it is revealed through NPD Group which have been the best-selling video games, this at least when the sales of products from USA. And it is for that reason that the 2022 It would not be an exception to the rule, which is why a few hours ago the list of titles that had millions of copies distributed was released.

It is worth mentioning that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is crowned as the undisputed winner, and it could not be a surprise at all, since this franchise is normally one of the best sellers. For its part, it is surprising that the new versions of Pokemon They are not even in the top 5, that can indicate the discontent that the fans have.

Here the list:

1.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2.- Elden Ring

3.- Madden NFL 23

4.- God of War: Ragnarok

5.- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

6.- Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet*

7.- FIFA 23

8.- Pokemon Legends Arceus*

9.- Horizon Forbidden West

10.- MLB The Show 22

Also, something that must be taken into account is that digital sales are not included, so the final results could change, although the variation in terms of positions would not suffer as many alterations. Also, it’s a bit daunting that games like Mario Strikers to switches conspicuous by their absence, despite being a highly anticipated delivery.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These types of lists show us that if you are a sales smasher you make it notice even if there are only two months to go before the end of the year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the clearest clue to what has already been said, since it came out in October and beat titles that came from February in copies.