Nintendo’s games, marked with an asterisk, don’t include digital data, so it’s possible that their classic ranking is actually higher. However, the Kyoto company does not share this type of information, so we are forced to settle for this Top 10.

Through the pages of GamesIndustry.biz, IIDEA and GSD have shared new data on the most successful video games in Italy during 2022. Obviously FIFA 23 is in first position, with four times the sales compared to the second game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. But let’s see the complete ranking now:

Lots of data on Italian players

FIFA dominates in Italy, we also see things we don’t know

First of all, it is explained that FIFA 23 is not only the best-selling game of 2022 but it is also the second best-selling (to date) of 2023. The first in Italy this year it’s Hogwarts Legacy, a detail that won’t surprise you.

However, speaking of 2022, it is explained that 11.5 million games they were sold in Italy (console and PC), basically the same number as in 2021. In 2023, however, things have already improved given that in the January-July period the figures increased by 4% compared to the previous year.

As regards the console, 257 million euros were spent on PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox in 2022, a 10% drop compared to 2021. This is all caused by a decline in Switch sales and limited PS5 inventories. Xbox Series X | S instead saw a + 9% in Italy. In 2023 the situation has already improved with PS5 which saw a +283% of sales, against -23% for Xbox and -8% for Switch. Revenue is up 104% this year.

As for i gamers, 32% of Italians played in 2022 or 14.2 million people. 81% of these are over 18 and the average age is 30. About 70% of people play on mobile, just under 46% play on consoles and about 38% play on PC. 42% of people who have gambled are women in Italy.

In terms of video game genresthe men who play on consoles they prefer sports titles (25.7%), driving games (16.5%) and adventure games (16.4%). Women who play on consoles, on the other hand, opt for family games (18.8%), adventure games (15.5%) and sports games (10.3%).

Turning to PC world, 16.2% of men opt for strategy games, 14.6% for adventure games and 14.4% for RPGs. In the case of women, 11.7% choose family games, 9.4% arcade games and 7.3% adventure games.

On mobile the data is much more similar: both men and women opt for puzzle, trivia and RPG games in order.

Finally, regarding the game timeAround 70% of people play games every week, with just under 20% saying they play just one hour a month and 11% saying they play at least once a year. In 2022, the average play time was 7.5 hours, down from 8.7 hours in 2021 but higher than 7.4 hours in 2019.