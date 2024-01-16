The Japanese publication Famitsu shared the best-selling games and consoles in Japan at the beginning of January 2024. Let's start immediately with the software ranking (the second value indicates the total number of copies as of January 7, 2024):

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 99.358 / 895.039 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 95,764 / 1,645,165 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 30,818 / 5,662,416 [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 29,582 / 1,148,609 [PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – 27,982 / 194,713 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 20,030 / 167,338 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 19,670 / 5,266,033 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18,094 / 5,418,369 [NSW] Minecraft – 17,473 / 3,411,695 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 16,558 / 7,661,212

There Top 10 software as always, it is made up almost entirely of Nintendo Switch games, but PS5 manages to carve out a space for itself thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which maintains, like the previous week, fifth place. Excellent results instead for Momotaro Dentetsu World, the Konami game which in this round has even surpassed Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For the rest, the ranking is mostly made up of Switch exclusives, plus the evergreen Minecraft.