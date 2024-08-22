Market analyst Mat Piscatella published on X the Top 10 best-selling video games in the United States in Julywhere in first place we find EA Sports College Football 25a title that is practically unknown or at least considered to be of little interest in our shores. Not only that, at the moment it is also the title that has had the best launch ever in North America in 2024.

Considering that American Football is the most popular sport in the US, the first place in the ranking certainly does not surprise. After all, this is also what happens with EA Sports FC in Italy and other European countries. EA Sports College Football 25 also conquered the second place in the US top 10 thanks to the EA Sport MVP Bundle, which includes the game and Madden NFL 25.