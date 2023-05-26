There Tesla Model Yafter becoming the best-selling car in Europe, now it is also globally. A good result obtained thanks to the 263,489 units sold in first quarter of 2023. It is also the first time that an electric vehicle has topped the rankings of the best-selling cars in the world, overtaking the Toyota Corolla which has dominated this special ranking for years.
World’s best-selling car ranking in 2023 TOP TEN
Below is the ranking of the best-selling cars in the world in the first quarter of 2023, with the Tesla Model Y in the head for the first time, in front of the Toyota Corolla and al Ford F-150 pickup.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|263,489
|2
|Toyota
|Corolla
|244.077
|3
|Ford
|F-150
|197,477
|4
|Toyota
|Rav4
|186,743
|5
|Chevrolet
|Silverado
|144,920
|6
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|144,915
|7
|Toyota
|Hilux
|141.151
|8
|Tesla
|Model 3
|138.310
|9
|Toyota
|Camry
|134,357
|10
|Honda
|CR-V
|130,257
Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric car in the world
Looking at the cumulative data for Q1 2023, the best-selling car in the world is the Tesla Model Yup 3 places, with 263,489 units sold (+55.3%).
Second place is in the hands of the previous year’s leader, la Toyota Corolla with sales year-to-date a 244.077, down 7.9% from the previous year. On the podium of the best-selling cars in 2023 the Ford F-Series pickupin 3rd place with 197,477 sales.
Best-selling cars in the world in 2023
What are the best-selling cars in the world? Tesla Model Y, Toyota Corolla and the pickup Ford F1-50 they are the best sellers. Scrolling through the rankings, the Toyota Rav4 fell off the podium and now occupies the 4th place with 186,743 sales cumulative, a loss of 16.6% over the sales period last year.
In 5th place is the Chevrolet Silverado (up 5 positions) with 144,920 sales (+5.7%), followed by Hyundai Tucson (up 5 places) with 144,915 sales (+12.0%) and Toyota Hilux with 141.151 new registrations (-4.7%).
There Tesla Model 3 placed eighth with 138,310 sales (-42.9%), followed by Toyota Camry with 134,357 (-14.5%) and from Honda CR-V (down by 5 positions) with 130,257 new registrations (-22.6%) .
Out of the top ten best-selling cars in the world to report the impressive growth of new electric vehicles coming from Chinasuch as the BYD Dolphin in 42nd from 167th place and the BYD Yuan Plus at 52nd from 328th.
