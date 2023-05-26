There Tesla Model Yafter becoming the best-selling car in Europe, now it is also globally. A good result obtained thanks to the 263,489 units sold in first quarter of 2023. It is also the first time that an electric vehicle has topped the rankings of the best-selling cars in the world, overtaking the Toyota Corolla which has dominated this special ranking for years.

World’s best-selling car ranking in 2023 TOP TEN

Below is the ranking of the best-selling cars in the world in the first quarter of 2023, with the Tesla Model Y in the head for the first time, in front of the Toyota Corolla and al Ford F-150 pickup.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 263,489 2 Toyota Corolla 244.077 3 Ford F-150 197,477 4 Toyota Rav4 186,743 5 Chevrolet Silverado 144,920 6 Hyundai Tucson 144,915 7 Toyota Hilux 141.151 8 Tesla Model 3 138.310 9 Toyota Camry 134,357 10 Honda CR-V 130,257 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in March 2023 TOP TEN

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling electric car in the world

Looking at the cumulative data for Q1 2023, the best-selling car in the world is the Tesla Model Yup 3 places, with 263,489 units sold (+55.3%).

The best-selling car in the world is electric and the Model Y

Second place is in the hands of the previous year’s leader, la Toyota Corolla with sales year-to-date a 244.077, down 7.9% from the previous year. On the podium of the best-selling cars in 2023 the Ford F-Series pickupin 3rd place with 197,477 sales.

Best-selling cars in the world in 2023

What are the best-selling cars in the world? Tesla Model Y, Toyota Corolla and the pickup Ford F1-50 they are the best sellers. Scrolling through the rankings, the Toyota Rav4 fell off the podium and now occupies the 4th place with 186,743 sales cumulative, a loss of 16.6% over the sales period last year.

Toyota Corolla has lost its 1st place in the ranking of best-selling cars

In 5th place is the Chevrolet Silverado (up 5 positions) with 144,920 sales (+5.7%), followed by Hyundai Tucson (up 5 places) with 144,915 sales (+12.0%) and Toyota Hilux with 141.151 new registrations (-4.7%).

There Tesla Model 3 placed eighth with 138,310 sales (-42.9%), followed by Toyota Camry with 134,357 (-14.5%) and from Honda CR-V (down by 5 positions) with 130,257 new registrations (-22.6%) .

BYD Dolphin moved up from 167th to 42nd place

Out of the top ten best-selling cars in the world to report the impressive growth of new electric vehicles coming from Chinasuch as the BYD Dolphin in 42nd from 167th place and the BYD Yuan Plus at 52nd from 328th.

10th place Honda CR-V 9th place Toyota Camry 8th place Tesla Model 3 7th place Toyota Hilux 6th place Hyundai Tucson 5th place Chevrolet Silverado 4th place Toyota Rav4 3rd place Ford F-150 2nd place Toyota Corolla 1st place Tesla Model Y The ten best-selling cars in the world in 2023

