There Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 29,595 registrations in September. At the top of the ranking rises the electric SUV that beats the thermal motor vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golf now there is an electric vehicle that has made a big leap forward, especially thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin where it is produced for the European market.
Ranking of best-selling cars in Europe
In the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in September the Tesla Model Y is firmly the best-selling ahead of the Peugeot 208 And Dacia Sandero.
|POS
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATIONS
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|29,595
|2
|Peugeot
|208
|19,601
|3
|Dacia
|Sandero
|17.733
|4
|Skoda
|Octavia
|17,226
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris
|16,275
|6
|Volkswagen
|T-Roc
|16,048
|7
|Volkswagen
|Golf
|16,042
|8
|Renault
|Clio
|15,981
|9
|Nissan
|Qashqai
|15,852
|10
|Fiat / Abarth
|500
|15,669
Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe
If in Italy the electric car struggles in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that at the top of the ranking of the best-selling cars there is a battery-powered vehicle. This is the Tesla Model YElon Musk’s SUV that was bought by almost only in September 30,000 Europeans.
In second place in the ranking is the Peugeot 208 which stops at 19,601 registrations. Complete the podium Dacia Sandero with 17,733 units sold. There Volkswagen Golfwhich once dominated this ranking undisputed, occupies seventh place with 16,042 registrations.
Best-selling cars in Europe
There Model Y compared to 2021 it recorded a jump of 221% and allowed Tesla, thanks to its production site in the Gigafactory Germany, to offset the 50% collapse of Model 3penalized by the shortage of specimens arriving from the China and the growing demand for SUVs and crossovers. The Model 3 still resists and with 12,224 registrations it is the second best-selling electric car in Europe.
In the European ranking, plug-in hybrid cars are more distant, with the Ford Kuga which occupies the first position with just over 5,000 units sold.
PHOTO ranking best-selling cars in Europe
You might also be interested in these contents
👉 All news on TESLA electric cars
👉 Electric cars to buy selected and tested
👉 Electric car prices and features
👉 Hybrid car prices and features
👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car
👉 All about charging electric cars
👉 Electric car charging rates
👉 Electric car columns on the motorway
👉 latest news lithium ion batteries
The tests of new electric cars!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries
👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
👉 What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#bestselling #car #Europe #Tesla #Model
Leave a Reply