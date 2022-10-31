There Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 29,595 registrations in September. At the top of the ranking rises the electric SUV that beats the thermal motor vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golf now there is an electric vehicle that has made a big leap forward, especially thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin where it is produced for the European market.

Ranking of best-selling cars in Europe

In the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in September the Tesla Model Y is firmly the best-selling ahead of the Peugeot 208 And Dacia Sandero.

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Tesla Model Y 29,595 2 Peugeot 208 19,601 3 Dacia Sandero 17.733 4 Skoda Octavia 17,226 5 Toyota Yaris 16,275 6 Volkswagen T-Roc 16,048 7 Volkswagen Golf 16,042 8 Renault Clio 15,981 9 Nissan Qashqai 15,852 10 Fiat / Abarth 500 15,669 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in September 2022

Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe

If in Italy the electric car struggles in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that at the top of the ranking of the best-selling cars there is a battery-powered vehicle. This is the Tesla Model YElon Musk’s SUV that was bought by almost only in September 30,000 Europeans.

The best-selling car in Europe is electric

In second place in the ranking is the Peugeot 208 which stops at 19,601 registrations. Complete the podium Dacia Sandero with 17,733 units sold. There Volkswagen Golfwhich once dominated this ranking undisputed, occupies seventh place with 16,042 registrations.

Best-selling cars in Europe

There Model Y compared to 2021 it recorded a jump of 221% and allowed Tesla, thanks to its production site in the Gigafactory Germany, to offset the 50% collapse of Model 3penalized by the shortage of specimens arriving from the China and the growing demand for SUVs and crossovers. The Model 3 still resists and with 12,224 registrations it is the second best-selling electric car in Europe.

Model Y is produced in the Tesla Gigafactroy in Berlin

In the European ranking, plug-in hybrid cars are more distant, with the Ford Kuga which occupies the first position with just over 5,000 units sold.

PHOTO ranking best-selling cars in Europe

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 All news on TESLA electric cars

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK