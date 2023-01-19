There Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 19,144 registrations in November e 31,562 units in December. For months the electric SUV by Elon Musk dominates the ranking of the best-selling cars in the old continent. At the top of the ranking goes the electric SUV that beats the internal combustion engine vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golfnow there is an electric vehicle that has made a big leap forward mainly thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin where it is produced for the European market.

Best-selling car ranking in Europe in 2022

In the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in 2022, the Tesla Model Y occupied first place especially in the last months of the year: September, November and December.

January: Dacia Sandero

February: Volkswagen Golf

March: Tesla Model 3

April: Peugeot 208

May: Peugeot 208

June: Peugeot 208

July: Volkswagen T-Roc

August: Volkswagen T-Roc

September: Tesla Model Y

October: Volkswagen Golf

November: Tesla Model Y

December: Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe

If in Italy the electric car struggles to establish itself, in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars there is a battery-powered vehicle.

The best-selling car in Europe is electric

It’s about the Tesla Model YElon Musk’s SUV that recorded incredible growth in 2022, taking the lead in sales.

Best selling cars in Europe

There Model Y compared to 2021 it recorded a leap of more than 300% and allowed Tesla, thanks to its production site in the German Gigafactory, to offset the 50% Model 3 crashpenalized by the lack of specimens arriving from China and the growing demand for SUVs and crossovers.

The Model Y is produced in the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin

The Model 3, however, resists and with 20,258 new registrationsdespite the 25% drop compared to 2021.

