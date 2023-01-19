There Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in 2022 with 19,144 registrations in November e 31,562 units in December. For months the electric SUV by Elon Musk dominates the ranking of the best-selling cars in the old continent. At the top of the ranking goes the electric SUV that beats the internal combustion engine vehicles, which follow at a distance. In the ranking in which the Volkswagen Golfnow there is an electric vehicle that has made a big leap forward mainly thanks to the opening of the Gigafactory in Berlin where it is produced for the European market.
Best-selling car ranking in Europe in 2022
In the ranking of the best-selling cars in Europe in 2022, the Tesla Model Y occupied first place especially in the last months of the year: September, November and December.
January: Dacia Sandero
February: Volkswagen Golf
March: Tesla Model 3
April: Peugeot 208
May: Peugeot 208
June: Peugeot 208
July: Volkswagen T-Roc
August: Volkswagen T-Roc
September: Tesla Model Y
October: Volkswagen Golf
November: Tesla Model Y
December: Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y best-selling car in Europe
If in Italy the electric car struggles to establish itself, in Europe it has a greater following, so much so that at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars there is a battery-powered vehicle.
It’s about the Tesla Model YElon Musk’s SUV that recorded incredible growth in 2022, taking the lead in sales.
Best selling cars in Europe
There Model Y compared to 2021 it recorded a leap of more than 300% and allowed Tesla, thanks to its production site in the German Gigafactory, to offset the 50% Model 3 crashpenalized by the lack of specimens arriving from China and the growing demand for SUVs and crossovers.
The Model 3, however, resists and with 20,258 new registrationsdespite the 25% drop compared to 2021.
