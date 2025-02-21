ABC Cultural takes a step to improve the list of best -selling books. The supplement has trusted GFK-AN NIQ COMPANY —Prefresa referring to market studies, world leader of data and analysis to the consumer goods sector – … This weekly sampling that reflects what is the real ‘ranking’ of the ten best -selling titles in Spain, in the fields of fiction, non -fiction and child and youth. The extrapolated ‘tracking’ weekly by GFK is the best available market audit and is made from sales recorded in more than 1,300 points. Those 1,300 points of sale are collected through three channels – librerías, large surfaces and sales online’— and are considered to cover 90 percent of the market.

Heads the list, in the 1st position, ‘ónix wings’ (Planet), third installment of ‘Empireo’, the Rebeca Yarros saga that sweeps. On this occasion, Violet must undertake a trip beyond Aretia to the search for allies. In it 2nd position,Eloy Moreno with ‘Invisible’ (Ink cloud), which continues to attract the favor of young readers thanks to a very current plot where a child wishes to disappear before others, with the background of bullying. In it 3rd position, Repeat Eloy Moreno with ‘Invisible 2: Networks’ (Ink cloud), exploration of the dark side of the Internet and social networks and the threats that lurk on the screens. He 4th place We are again with Rebecca Yarros, with ‘Blood wings’ (Planet), start of the triumphant series of the American writer, in which the adventures of Violet Sorrengail begin.

In it 5th positionthe collector’s edition of the second installment of ‘Empireo’: ‘Iron wings’ (Planet), by Rebecca Yarros, and in the 6th place the Collector edition of the first volume of the series: ‘Blood wings’ (Planet), from Rebecca Yarros. In it 7th positionChloe Walsh with ‘The boys of Tommen 1 ‘ (Montena). Beginning of the saga where the adventures of Shannon Lynch, Johnny Kavanagh and his institute friends are narrated. Adventures and first loves. In it 8th positionagain Chloe Walsh with ‘The boys of Tommen 2’ (Monnena), the ‘Sports Romance’ series due to Chloe Walsh, which has become a ‘boom’ in Tiktok.

They complete the list, in the 9th position, ‘iron wings’ (Planet), first volume of ‘Empireo’, now in normal edition, Not collector. The author of the ‘Empireo’ series, Rebecca Yarros, is undisputed queen of romantic fantasy novels, with her creation of a war school for dragon riders. And, in him 10th position, ‘Anna Kadabra 15’ (Destination), by Pedro Mañas and David Sierra. New delivery, entitled ‘The Night of the Importor’, from the collection starring the character Anna Kadabra and his magical club of the full moon. Series of illustrated books and simple plots for smaller readers.