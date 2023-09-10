Studios and one-room apartments have become the best-selling apartments in Moscow, reported RT with reference to Rosreestr. They account for more than half of real estate transactions in the capital.

“Let’s compare the indicators of December 2022 (in terms of housing sales in square meters and at the average price) with July 2023. The leading position in the sales volume of all residential real estate under construction (53 percent in December and 54 percent in July) in December 2022 and July 2023 is occupied by small-sized apartments (studios up to 38 square meters and one-room apartments up to 46 square meters),” – clarified by the department.

Two-room apartments up to 78 square meters account for about 35 percent of the total sales in new buildings, while three-room apartments up to 100 square meters account for only 8-10 percent. In addition, December has traditionally been the most active month for real estate sales.

According to Rosreestr specialists, the high demand for small-sized apartments is due to the fact that there are many studios and one-room apartments in houses under construction. In addition, capital real estate is often purchased as an investment.

Earlier it became known that Russians began to buy apartments in new buildings in the Moscow region.