From the summary overview of the video games in 2023published by GamesIndustry.biz on Newzoo, GfK, Circana and Famitsu bases, we also see the best-selling games of the year and those most talked about, as well as the most viewed trailers and more.

From the same summary scheme we have previously seen the market trend in 2023 with the absolute dominance of digital over physical, now let's look at some more traditional rankings, regarding the best-selling and most visible titles during the year which it's coming to an end.

As for the USAbased on data from Circana, these are the best-selling video games of the year, but without including digital sales, so it is a very partial ranking:

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Madden NFL 24 Diablo 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Starfield

In the United Kingdomthis is the ranking of the best-selling games, again only for the physical market:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Super Mario Bros. Wonder FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor God of War: Ragnarok

These are the best-selling games in Japanalways on physical media, according to Famitsu data: