What is the best outdoor security camera? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

Outdoor security cameras are also known as outdoor cameras or outdoor cameras. When choosing the right camera, it is important to take into account the place where you attach it. Do you have power at that place? And can you get there with a network cable? If not, a camera with batteries and Wi-Fi may be a solution. But this also has disadvantages. Wifi is less secure and can be disrupted. Batteries must be charged or replaced.

The Consumers’ Association tests security cameras, both indoors and outdoors, for image quality, sound quality, motion detection and notifications, among other things. Digital security is also examined. Of course you don’t want strangers to be able to watch through your camera.

In total, more than 110 cameras have been tested, which are currently reasonably to readily available. More than 65 of these cameras are suitable for outdoor use.

Among the tested outdoor cameras, a camera from Ubiquiti came out as Best in the Test. One from TP-Link is Best Buy.

Best in Test: Ubiquiti UVC-G4-DOME

Ubiquiti UVC-G4-DOME © Consumer Association



Price: 196 euros

Test rating: 8.3

Maximum video resolution: 1600 x 1200 pixels

Find the lowest price

View all tested outdoor security cameras

This camera from Ubiquiti is not cheap. There are even additional costs. You also need a separate storage device of the same brand for this system. You have to buy them separately and the cheapest costs about 200 euros. But you will get this amount out in the long run, because unlike many other cameras, you don’t need paid storage via a cloud service. You can also connect several cameras to such a storage device. See also Column | Giant gummers

The camera is sturdy, has a metal housing and is even vandal-resistant to a certain extent. It has properties that you also see with company cameras. This system can record 24/7. Many other cameras only record when they detect something.

The image quality of the camera is good, even on dark days or in limited artificial light. Only the infrared image at night is a bit disappointing. The sound is also of good quality. The sound is recorded via a built-in microphone. The camera also has a speaker, so you can have a conversation with someone in the picture.

The camera detects movement excellently. The notifications you receive also work well. This way you will receive a notification if the connection is lost. You can exclude certain zones on the screen, so that, for example, you do not receive a notification if the cat goes outside through the cat flap.

The camera does not have Wi-Fi. You can only connect it via a fixed network cable. You can supply the device with power via the same cable. No WiFi has the advantage that the signal cannot be disturbed by, for example, a WiFi jammer.

You can set up and view the camera via an app on your smartphone or via a PC or laptop. The online security of the system is good. Safety is taken into account during installation so that you do not miss any important steps. You will receive regular updates for the software. See also Kilde's message to Shiffrin: "Love you Kaela"

Best Buy: TP-Link Tapo C310

TP Link Tapo C310 © Consumer Association



Price: 43 euros

Test rating: 7.4

Maximum video resolution: 2304 x 1296 pixels

Find the lowest price

View all tested outdoor security cameras

This camera from TP-Link is a lot simpler and cheaper than the Best in Test. You do not need a storage device with this system. You connect the camera to your home network via a network cable or WiFi. You also need a power connection, because powering via the network cable is not possible with this camera.

You can record images with an SD card (maximum 128 GB), which is in the camera. You can also save images on your own network drive by choosing alternative settings. There is no cloud storage. When the SD card is full, it automatically overwrites the oldest recordings. This has the disadvantage that if the camera is stolen, you immediately lose the images. But the mounting of the camera is quite sturdy, so stealing is not very easy.

The quality of the image is good. The infrared image at night is of slightly lower quality, but clear and sharp. On this point, this camera even outperforms the Best in Test.

The TP-Link can record continuously or only when motion is detected. In addition to the picture, the sound is also good. With the built-in microphone and speaker you can have a conversation with someone in front of the camera. You will receive a notification upon detection. You will also receive a notification if the connection is lost. See also Ibovespa collapses with Wall Street and erases 2022 gains

Setup and operation only works via an app on your smartphone. This is very easy. The attention to online safety could be a bit better. The system allows the use of passwords that are too simple, in particular too short. These can now be cracked very quickly by internet criminals.

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.