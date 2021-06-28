jQuery.noConflict();

“use strict”;

//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

var slider = new MasterSlider();

slider.setup(‘masterslider’ , {

width:859,

height:547,

space:5,

speed:40,

view:’wave’,

autoplay: 1,

loop: true,

preload: ‘all’,

overPause: true,

fillMode: ‘fill’,

dir: ‘h’

});

slider.control(‘arrows’);

slider.control(‘circletimer’ , {color:”#FFFFFF” , stroke:9}); slider.control(‘thumblist’ , {autohide:false ,dir:’v’,speed:20});

}

//DOCUMENT.READY

jQuery(document).ready(function() {

//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements

jQuery(‘.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40’).addClass(‘img-circle’);

jQuery(‘.comment-reply-link’).addClass(‘btn’);

jQuery(‘#reply-form input#submit’).addClass(‘btn’);

//disable responsiveness

//move slider next arrow for videos

if (jQuery(“#masterslider”).length > 0){

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).addClass(‘video-playing’);

});

slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){

jQuery(‘.ms-nav-next’).removeClass(‘video-playing’);

});

}

//hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded

jQuery(‘#sticky-menus’).show();

jQuery(‘.it-widget-tabs’).show();

jQuery(‘.bar-label’).show();

//jquery nav menus

jQuery(“#sticky-menu”)

.mmenu({

position: “left”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Navigation”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).hide();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 0 });

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).show();

jQuery(“.contents-menu-wrapper”).css({ opacity: 1 });

}

);

jQuery(“#section-menu-mobile”)

.mmenu({

position: “right”,

zposition: “back”,

counters: true,

dragOpen: true,

header: {

add: true,

update: true,

title: “Sections”

},

searchfield: true

}, {

selectedClass: “current-menu-item”

})

.on(

“opening.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “110px”);

}

)

.on(

“closed.mm”,

function()

{

jQuery(“#sticky-bar.admin-bar”).not(“.no-header”).css(“top”, “142px”);

}

);

//superfish

jQuery(‘#sticky-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘#section-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 300,

speed: 100,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

jQuery(‘.utility-menu ul’).superfish({

hoverClass: ‘over’,

delay: 500,

animation: {height:’show’},

speed: 160,

disableHI: true,

autoArrows: false

});

//hide scrollers until fully loaded

jQuery(‘.explicit-inner’).show();

jQuery(‘.trending-wrapper’).show();

jQuery(“.trending-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.explicit-content”).smoothDivScroll({

manualContinuousScrolling: true,

visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: “always”,

hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,

hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,

touchScrolling: true

});

jQuery(“.trending-content .scrollableArea”).addClass(“loop”);

//jquery ui slider

jQuery(‘.form-selector’).slider({

value: 5,

min: 0,

max: 10,

step: 0.1,

orientation: “horizontal”,

range: “min”,

animate: true,

slide: function( event, ui ) {

var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html( rating );

}

});

//HD images

if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {

var images = jQuery(“img.hires”);

// loop through the images and make them hi-res

for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {

// create new image name

var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);

var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length – 4);

imageName += "@2x" + imageType;

//rename image

images[i].src = imageName;

}

}

jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();

jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();

jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();

jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});

//placeholder text for IE9

jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();

//insert content menu items

jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {

var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');

var label = jQuery(this).data('label');

jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

‘ );

});

var fromTop = 119;

//attach scrollspy

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy({ target: ‘.contents-menu’, offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked

dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx

menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels

function dynamicElements() {

//portholes mouseovers

jQuery(“.portholes .porthole-link”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.8′

}, 150);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 350);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 100);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

next();

});

},

function() {

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-color”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-layer”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’.9′

}, 250);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).find(“.rating-wrapper”).stop().animate({

‘opacity’:’0′

}, 550);

jQuery(this).siblings(“.porthole-info”).stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

next();

});

}

);

//active hover

jQuery(“.add-active”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).addClass(“active”);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).removeClass(“active”);

}

);

//image hovers

jQuery(“.active-image”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

jQuery(“.the_content”).hover(

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

},

function() {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

}

);

//jQuery tooltips

jQuery(‘.info’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-top’).tooltip();

jQuery(‘.info-bottom’).tooltip({ placement: ‘bottom’ });

jQuery(‘.info-left’).tooltip({ placement: ‘left’ });

jQuery(‘.info-right’).tooltip({ placement: ‘right’ });

//jQuery popovers

jQuery(‘.popthis’).popover();

//jQuery alert dismissals

jQuery(“.alert”).alert();

//jQuery fitvids

jQuery(‘.video_frame’).fitVids();

//equal height columns

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

//if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

}

//call equal height columns when window is resized

jQuery(window).resize(function() {

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

resizeContentsMenu();

resizeStickyMenu();

});

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized

jQuery(“#widgets”).resize(function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.widget-panel”));

});

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are

//hidden and don’t have heights until visible

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#section-menu-full a.parent-item’, function(e){

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list”), true);

});

//equal height columns

function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) {

tallest = 0;

width = jQuery(window).width();

group.each(function() {

jQuery(this).removeAttr(‘style’);

thisHeight = jQuery(this).height();

if(thisHeight > tallest) {

tallest = thisHeight;

}

});

if(width > 991 || nolimit) {

group.height(tallest);

}

}

var topOffset = 70;

var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() {

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: ‘0px’ }, 100);

} else {

if(!jQuery(‘#sticky-menu’).is(‘:visible’) && !jQuery(‘#section-menu-mobile’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘fixed’);

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a’).stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: ‘-100px’ }, 500);

}

}

if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).addClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

} else {

jQuery(‘#sticky-bar’).removeClass(‘sticky-mobile’);

}

//back to top arrow

if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).width();

if(jQuery(‘.mega-menu’).length == 0) {

var megaWidth = jQuery(‘.non-mega-menu’).width();

}

var standardWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).width();

var compactWidth = jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).width();

var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;

var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;

var logoWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).width();

//var logoLeft = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar .logo’).offset();

//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘#new-articles’).width();

var stickyWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-menu-selector’).width();

var randomWidth = jQuery(‘#random-article’).width();

var controlsWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-controls’).width();

var barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container’).width();

if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery(‘#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container’).width();

var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;

var limitWidth = barWidth – extraWidth;

//alert(‘megaWidth=” + megaWidth + “nstandardWidth=” + standardWidth + “nmenusWidth=” + menusWidth + “nlogoWidth=” + logoWidth + “nnewWidth=” + newWidth + “nstickyWidth=” + stickyWidth + “nrandomWidth=” + randomWidth + “ncontrolsWidth=” + controlsWidth + “nbarWidth=” + barWidth + “nextraWidth=” + extraWidth + “nlimitWidth=” + limitWidth);

//mega menu alone passes limit

if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(“#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

//standard menu alone passes limit

if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

}

//both menus together pass limit

if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {

//first reduce standard menu

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘.secondary-menu-compact’).show();

//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit

if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {

jQuery(‘#section-menu-full’).hide();

jQuery(‘#section-menu-compact’).show();

}

}

}

}

function resizeContentsMenu() {

//bookmark positioning

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).length > 0) {

var menuOffset = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).offset().top – topOffset;

var newWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).width() – 2;

var btnWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons’).width();

var lblWidth = jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper’).width();

var wrapperWidth = jQuery(‘#main-content’).width() – 2;

var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;

if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).addClass(‘vertical’);

}

if (!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).addClass(‘fixed’).width(newWidth);

} else {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu’).removeClass(‘fixed’).removeAttr(‘style’);

}

//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

if(!jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).is(‘:visible’)) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop().fadeIn(100);

}

}

}

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

var newOffset = 68;

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset

jQuery(‘body’).data()[‘bs.scrollspy’].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets

jQuery(‘body’).scrollspy(‘refresh’); // Refresh the scrollspy.

}

}

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread

function disqusContentsMenu() {

if (jQuery(“#disqus_thread”).length > 0){

jQuery(“#comments-anchor-wrapper a”).attr(“href”, “#disqus_thread”);

}

}

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(window).bind(‘scroll’,function () {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out

(function() {

var timer;

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);

clearTimeout(timer);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical’, function(e) {

clearTimeout(timer);

timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );

});

var refresh = function () {

//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’) && jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper:hover’).length == 0) {

jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).fadeOut(1200);

}

};

})();

/**

* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.

* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,

* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event

*/

function scroll_if_anchor(href) {

href = typeof(href) == “string” ? href : jQuery(this).attr(“href”);

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels

if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass(‘no-scroll’)) {

var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin)

if(jQuery(‘.contents-menu-wrapper’).hasClass(‘vertical’)) {

fromTop = fromTop – 51;

}

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)

// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174

if(href.indexOf(“#”) == 0) {

var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily

// jump to the wrong position (IE =3) {

jQuery(“#searchformtop”).submit();

} else {

alert(“Search term must be at least 3 characters in length”);

}

}

});

//email subscribe form submission

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe button”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#feedburner_subscribe”).submit();

});

//show login form

jQuery(“#sticky-login”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-register’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//show register form

jQuery(“#sticky-register”).click(function() {

jQuery(‘#sticky-register-form’).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

jQuery(‘#sticky-login-form’).hide();

jQuery(‘#sticky-login’).removeClass(‘active’);

jQuery(this).toggleClass(‘active’);

});

//submit button hover effects

jQuery(“.sticky-submit”).hover(function() {

jQuery(this).toggleClass(“active”);

});

//login form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form #user_pass”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-login-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-login-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-login-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-login-form”).submit();

});

//register form submission

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form #user_email”).keypress(function(event) {

if (event.which == 13) {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

event.preventDefault();

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

}

});

jQuery(“#sticky-register-submit”).click(function() {

jQuery(“#sticky-register-form .loading”).show();

jQuery(“form.sticky-register-form”).animate({opacity: “0.15”}, 0);

jQuery(“.sticky-register-form”).submit();

});

//hide check password message

jQuery(“.check-password”).click(function() {

jQuery(this).animate({

height: ‘toggle’

}, 100, ‘linear’ );

});

//scroll all #top elements to top

jQuery(“a[href=”#top”]”).click(function() {

jQuery(“html, body”).animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, “slow”);

return false;

});

//image darkening

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.darken’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).find(‘img’).stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);

});

//reaction mouseovers

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseenter’, ‘.reaction.clickable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘active’);

}).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.reaction’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘active’);

});

// user rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘.user-rating .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating panel display

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseover’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).addClass(‘over’);

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).fadeIn(100);

});

jQuery(‘body’).on(‘mouseleave’, ‘#respond .rating-wrapper’, function(e) {

jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)

.queue(function(n) {

jQuery(this).removeClass(‘over’);

n();

});

jQuery(this).find(‘.form-selector-wrapper’).stop().fadeOut(500);

});

// user comment rating

jQuery( “#respond .form-selector” ).on( “slidestop”, function( event, ui ) {

var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr(“id”);

var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings(‘.rating-value’).html();

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .theme-icon-check’).delay(100).fadeIn(100);

jQuery(‘#’ + divID + ‘ .hidden-rating-value’).val(rating);

});

//pinterest

if(jQuery(‘#pinterest-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d){

var f = d.getElementsByTagName(‘SCRIPT’)[0], p = d.createElement(‘SCRIPT’);

p.type=”text/javascript”;

p.async = true;

p.src=”https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js”;

f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);

}(document));

}

//facebook

if(jQuery(‘#facebook-social-tab’).length > 0) {

(function(d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];

if (d.getElementById(id)) return;

js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;

js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0″;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);

}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

}

//WINDOW.LOAD

jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr

if(jQuery(‘#flickr-social-tab’).length > 0) {

jQuery(‘.flickr’).jflickrfeed({

limit: 9,

qstrings: {

id: ”

},

itemTemplate: ‘

‘+

” +

” +

” +

‘

‘

}, function(data) {

});

}

//tabs – these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab

jQuery(‘.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘#footer .it-social-tabs’).tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: ‘toggle’, duration: 150 } });

jQuery(‘.share-wrapper’).show();

equalHeightColumns(jQuery(“.loop.grid .article-panel”));

disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div

//causing google adsense to reload

jQuery(‘.it-ad’).animate({opacity: ‘1’}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();



