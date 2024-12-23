Apple TV+ has bittersweet news for fans of Silo. The dystopian science fiction series starring Rebecca Ferguson has been renewed for two more seasons, although they will be the last. Currently, the series is broadcasting the final episodes of the second season on a weekly basis, which is scheduled to end on January 17.

After that, the series created by Graham Yost, which adapts the trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, It will continue for two more seasons before saying goodbye forever.

“Adapting Hugh’s novels has been a very enriching experience, and we are excited to bring the entire story to the screen over four seasons,” said Yost.

“We can’t wait to deliver to fans of Silo an incredible and satisfying conclusion to all the unsolved mysteries and questions that are housed within the walls of the silos,” said the showrunner.

For her part, star Rebecca Ferguson, also an executive producer of the series, has declared herself “immensely proud of what we have created with Silo from the first episode.” The Swedish actress plays Juliette Nichols, an engineer which belongs to a dystopian society that has developed inside a huge underground silo after some type of cataclysm that has made the inhabitants believe that life is impossible outside.

After coming into contact with some people who distrust this doctrine transmitted over the years, while a dystopian system of power was formed around, Juliette will end up being promoted to sheriff and, being able to access the upper levels of the silo, she will begin to investigate how much truth there is in those ideas on which the entire organization of life within the silo is based.

