Halfway between a laptop and a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an attractive solution for those who seek maximum modularity, and always want to have a device that, when necessary, can be released from the keyboard and enter fully into the ultralight category. Equipped with a mediatek Kompanio 838 processor, an ARM Mali-G57 graphics card, with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of data storage space, gives the best of itself especially in audiovisual performance, thanks to a 11 -inch touch panel With Wuxga resolution (1920 x 1200) protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and a pair of speakers that, without miracles, ensure a sufficiently defined and powerful sound.

HP Chromebook X360 14B-CD0001S

Solid, not excessively heavy (1.51 kg) and with a Recycled plastic manufactured keyboardHP Chromebook X360 14B-CD0001S is a multifaceted laptop. Equipped with an Intel Celeron N100 processor, 4 GB of memory and a 128 GB SSD, thanks to the presence of a touch screen (14 inches, Full HD resolution) and 360 -degree rotating hinges, it can be transformed into a tablet in just a few moments, and can be used comfortably on both a desk and in a crowded public transport. Designed to face normal daily activities, from online navigation to multimedia content visualization, it is equipped with a battery that ensures considerable autonomy, which in ideal conditions can reach a dozen hours.

ASUS CX1400CNA