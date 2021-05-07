Loved by one and hated by others, the genus of terror It is one of the most passionate, regardless of what art we are referring to. Today, however, we come to talk about series. Specifically of the best scary series you can watch on your Xbox. So, what you will find below is a list of episodic fictions that are available on platforms that have app in the Xbox family of consoles, so we rule out HBO Spain, which has not yet landed on these systems.

The list is made up of some of the great exponents of the horror genre of the last few years. Some, by all known, are unmissable if you have not seen them yet. Others, less mentioned, deserve their chance and may surprise you. Without further ado, we leave you with our recommendations to spend an evening of fear.

The best scary series you can watch on your Xbox

The curse of Hill House

In a brilliant adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel, director Mike Flanagan offers us what is, without a doubt, one of the best original series in the Netflix catalog. In it, a group of brothers grows up in what will end up becoming the most famous haunted house in the country, having to face a tragedy. If you like it, do not miss the also magnificent The Curse of Bly Manor, a second season independent from the first.

Platform: Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Duration: 60 minutes

The walking dead

Who does not know The Walking Dead today. Robert Kirkman’s series, after more than a decade behind him, has left characters, moments and situations to remember. In this series Rick Grimes and a group of survivors face life after the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse. The series will end a couple of years after its eleventh season, so it’s a great time to catch up with it.

Platform: Netflix / Prime Video

Seasons: 10 (on Netflix) / 9 (on Prime Video)

Episodes: 146

Duration: 45 minutes

Marianne

Netflix has great exponents of the horror genre, but also with some hidden gem that is not usually talked about. This is the case of Marianne, a French miniseries that generated a great impact in 2019, with scenes that remain marked on the viewer’s retina. In this fiction, a novelist discovers that the horrors she writes come true and decides to return to her hometown to face the demons of her past.

Platform: Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Duration: 45 minutes

Stranger things

Stranger Things is, without any discussion, the series that catapulted Netflix to stardom on video on demand platforms, with a first season that remained to be remembered. The Duffer brothers’ series has continued at a high level and is now preparing its fourth installment. In it, a group of children begins a search for their missing friend Will, while meeting the mysterious Eleven. All this under a wonderful eighties aesthetic.

Platform: Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 25

Duration: 50 minutes

The Terror

An expedition team from the British Royal Navy is sent to the Arctic in 1847, in search of the Northwest Passage. However, once there he will be attacked by a mysterious predator. This miniseries has a second independent season set in World War II and, surely, it is one of the great bets of AMC in recent times