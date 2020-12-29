Also in 2020, numerous slogans were tapped in football. Some under the sign of the corona crisis, others that simply caused amusement or confusion. In the Bundesliga alone there was a whole hodgepodge of good one-liners. Listing in no particular order.
“I have the feeling I don’t have to eat anything anymore, I only have the chopsticks in my mouth.”
“I’m not going to slide across the meeting room. That helped me on the pitch, but that was eleven and a half years ago.”
“When you watch the games you naturally ask yourself: What do they actually train during the week?”
“It felt like a typical 0-0 game for me, except that it ended up 1-1.”
“It’s a shame that he [Erling Haaland] already subsiding. Three goals, now two. I hope it isn’t just one next week. “
“I should have been at this game [4:3 gegen BVB] gladly stood in the curve with a beer. “
“If you closed your eyes and put the results aside, then there was really no reason not to hold on to Florian Kohfeldt.”
“I would love to spend the night with every trophy, but sometimes there are priorities.”
“I didn’t see anyone to pass it across and then I hacked the target.”
“[Ich wäre] any oven that can get hot, but that never overheats and runs forever. And if it is positioned as best as possible in the center of the apartment, that’s where it works best. “
“We will carry out the announced talks, of course I will be there and then we will announce how things will continue in due course. Then, no matter what happens, I will lay down on any beach where nobody recognizes me and God ‘s let be a good man. “
“It’s just actually, the table always shows the past, but never the future. It’s like the stock price. I’ve been on the face of it several times.”
“When I come home and my family is not there, I come home anyway. Then I am still in my familiar surroundings, in my usual rooms and can sleep in my usual bed. It’s better than when I’m in somewhere I’m in a strange house, where I don’t know anything, where I don’t feel comfortable – that’s why the home advantage is still there. “
“Yes, I can tell you that Kai Havertz will play for Heracles Almelo next year.”
“That was like old men at 7:00 p.m.” [Geister-Atmosphäre gegen Union Berlin]
“Life is not FC Bayern. Life is more like the club.”
