The save of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been named the best save of the week in the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The goalkeeper rescued the team after a powerful shot from the penalty line in the game with Tottenham (0: 2). The top five also includes two saves by Illan Melier (Leeds), as well as the rescues of Bernd Leno (Arsenal) and Alfonso Areol (Fulham).