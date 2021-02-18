The best Russian regions for life have been named: the leaders of socio-economic growth in Russia at the end of 2020 were the regions of the Urals, Northwestern and Far Eastern federal districts. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to a study by the Civil Society Development Fund (FORGO).

The experts stressed that these territories have high production volumes, good wages and a decent living wage.

The first place among the regions in terms of socio-economic stability was taken by the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug), in the second place – by the Magadan Region, the third in the list was Chukotka. At the same time, Moscow was in sixth place, St. Petersburg – in tenth.

The top ten also includes the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Sakhalin Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), Yakutia and Murmansk Oblast. Krasnoyarsk Territory, Tyumen Region, Komi, Moscow Region, Kamchatka Territory, Irkutsk, Leningrad and Kaluga Regions, Khabarovsk Territory and Tatarstan are in the second ten from 11th to 20th place.

The study covered only 20 out of 85 Russian regions. The authors explain this by the fact that it included only “leaders of socio-economic development with the highest indicators.” So, they paid attention to the average monthly wage, the subsistence minimum and the ratio of the regional product (the cost of all goods, works and services produced in the subject) to the number of the economically active population.

According to the research, the highest average wage and living wage is in Magadan Oblast, and the lowest in Kaluga Oblast. The highest indicator of the ratio of the regional product to the size of the economically active population is in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the lowest indicator was found in the Khabarovsk Territory.

The FORGO explained that according to the results of the study, it is impossible to talk about the shortcomings of the governors of other regions, who were not included in the rating due to low economic indicators. According to them, this is due to “different geopolitical and demographic characteristics of the subjects.”

Earlier, Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region took the leading positions in the regional ranking in terms of quality of life for 2020. They are distinguished by their developed infrastructure, a high level of economic and social development, coupled with a high potential for further development. The rating was RIA News based on a comprehensive accounting of 70 indicators that record the actual state of certain aspects of living conditions and the situation in the social sphere.