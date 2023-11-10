The editor-in-chief of PSZHR, a travel magazine from Aviasales, Vitaly Volk named Izvestia on November 10 the best Russian destinations for traveling this winter with children.

Sochi

As the expert noted, the season at the ski resorts of Sochi opens in November. In addition, in Krasnaya Polyana there is an open-air skating rink, where rental skates for adults cost 350 rubles, and children’s skates cost 250 rubles.

Water parks “Aqualoo” in the village of Loo and “Galaktika” in the mountainous Esto-Sadok operate all year round. You can go to the Sochi Discovery World Aquarium. For lovers of hiking, head to the health path “Terrenkur”. Also on the territory of the Olympic Park there is a retro museum with a large collection of Soviet cars.

According to him, air tickets in winter are much cheaper than in summer: for example, from Moscow to Sochi from November to January you can go from 3,860 rubles.

Saint Petersburg

The Wolf noticed that in the Northern capital there are enough places where you can have a good time with the whole family. Go to the Hermitage, Russian Museum or Kunstkamera. He also recommended taking a closer look at alternative art spaces. For example, to the KGallery gallery, where masterpieces of Russian and Soviet art are collected in one place overlooking the Fontanka.

“In winter, St. Petersburg theaters prepare a large program, and in addition to the Bolshoi Drama and Alexandrinsky theaters, you can go with the whole family to the Komissarzhevskaya Theater, where classics are staged for all ages. And in the Lutheran church “Annenkirche” exhibitions and concerts are held – it is easier to introduce a child to organ music if it is music from movies or cartoons, and with a unique visual image,” the specialist noted.

In addition, you can go to the parks of Tsarskoye Selo for ski slopes, cheesecake and sledding hills. Or arrange a tour of the skating rinks – in New Holland, at the Flagstaff, at the “Skating Rink by the Sea” in Sevkabel and the largest skating rink in the city on Elagin Island.

According to him, you can travel from Moscow to St. Petersburg by peregrine falcon or by plane. Moreover, the cost is not much different – an hour and a half flight in November will cost 2,950 rubles, and on Sapsan – 2,660 rubles.

In December, the cheapest way to go is on a Sapsan – from 2,210 rubles, and to show your child the view from the window – for 2,400 rubles. In January, the cheapest time to buy air tickets is from 1999 rubles.

Kaliningrad

As Volk noted, the weather in Kaliningrad in winter is also unpredictable, but in any weather it will be interesting to go to the island of Immanuel Kant and visit the Cathedral of the 14th century, where you can hear how the largest organ in Russia sounds. He also advised us to look into the philosopher’s museum.

“We also recommend that family tourists visit the Museum of the World Ocean and the B-413 submarine museum. The children had definitely never seen such original exhibits even in the capital. And lovers of walks can go to the Botanical Garden or the Yunost amusement park. Another unusual location for children will be the Nesselbeck Castle Hotel, where knightly tournaments, fire shows and theatrical performances take place,” he said.

According to him, the cheapest air tickets from Moscow to Kaliningrad from November to January cost from 3,200–3,400 rubles.

Sheregesh

The expert called this place another ski destination where children can not only learn skiing or snowboarding, but also go sledding or go to the Yeti Park, where they will tell about the history of the mythical creature and conduct creative master classes. The resort also has an amusement park with the Upside Down House and other attractions.

According to him, the closest airport to the resort is in Novokuznetsk, and from there you can get there by bus, which runs three times a day, or by car in two to three hours. From Moscow to Novokuznetsk in November there are tickets from 8310 rubles, in December from 6900 rubles, and in January the last tickets are for 5800 rubles.

In October, Russians, in a Yandex Travel survey, named the most popular ski resorts in the Russian Federation. They turned out to be: slopes on Krasnaya Polyana (49%), Sheregesh in the Kemerovo region (21%), Belokurikha in Altai (18%), as well as Dombay (17%) and Arkhyz (16%) in the Caucasus.