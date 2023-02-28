If you are looking for an exciting and fun-filled adventure during the Easter holidays, there is no better place to visit that Ixtapa. Located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, is one of the favorite tourist destinations for young people. One of the most popular ways of Getting to Ixtapa from Querétaro is by road.

He car trip from Querétaro to Ixtapa it is approximately 7 hours, but may vary depending on traffic and road conditions.

The best route to follow is to take highway 45D towards Celaya and then change to highway 43D until you reach the Copándaro junction in Michoacán, to take highway 37D that will take you to Ixtapa.

On the SCT page it can help you calculate the expenses of your trip, you can even calculate the cost of fuel.

In the following table we show you the Detailed charges for booths from Querétaro to Ixtapa at a cost approximately $892.

Toll booths from Querétaro to Ixtapa with SCT costs

During the trip, you will be able to enjoy the landscapes and the typical towns that are along the way. We recommend you make a stop in Pátzcuaroone of the most beautiful Magical Towns in Michoacán and with extraordinary traditional food.

It’s important to put attention on the road to Ixtapa after Uruapan can be dangerous in some sections. For this reason, it is recommended to drive carefully and avoid driving at night.

Besides, it is recommended to stock up on food and drinks before setting out on the journey, as there may be few places to stop along the way.