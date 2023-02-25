If you’re looking for an exciting adventure and a change of scenery, there’s no better place to visit that Acapulco. Located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, this city is known for its white sand beaches, its vibrant nightlife and its spectacular cliffs. One of the most popular ways of Getting to Acapulco from Querétaro is by road.

He car trip from Querétaro to Acapulco it is approximately 5 and a half hours, but it can vary depending on traffic and road conditions.

The best route to follow is to take Highway 57 towards Mexico DF and then change to Autopista del Sol towards Acapulco. The Autopista del Sol is a toll road that costs around 800 Mexican pesos to get to Acapulco.

On the SCT page it can help you calculate the expenses of your trip, you can even calculate the cost of fuel.

In the following table we show you the detailed charges of the booths from Querétaro to Acapulco at a cost approximately $956 and if your car is 6 cylinders, the cost of gasoline is $1,017 weights, making a Approximate total expense of $1,971.50.

During the trip, you will be able to enjoy the landscapes and the typical towns that are along the way. We recommend you make a stop in Taxcoa small colonial city famous for its architecture and silver jewelry.

Also you can make a stop in Igualaa city known for its famous meat empanadas.

It’s important to put attention on the road to Acapulco can be dangerous in some sections. For this reason, it is recommended to drive with caution and avoid driving at night.

Besides, it is recommended to stock up on food and drinks before setting out on the journey, as there may be few places to stop along the way.