There are many good wingers in Football Manager 2024, but finding the right one for your team is a difficult task.
Some coaches work with exorbitant transfer budgets, while others are at the bottom of the scale and look up to expand their squads with the odd maneuver.
You can send your scouts around the world in search of your next bargain, or you can let them 90min Let’s do the hard work for you.
Here are the best right wingers available for any budget on FM24.
Nahuel Bustos
Workshops
Available for less than just over €10 million, Bustos is an excellent option as both a forward and right-back. His 16 shot should make him a true scoring threat on the flanks.
Michael
Al-Hilal
Having signed many big names, the humble Michael is on the transfer list and is available for just over 3 million. 16 dribbling and 16 skill are his most notable statistics.
Everton Ribeiro
Flamengo
Despite being 34 years old, Everton still has 13 pace, which will help him make the most of his 18 dribbling, 18 skill and 17 first touch. He will also do a great job in midfield.
Bryan Zaragoza
Grenade
One of the rising stars of Spanish football. Zaragoza’s release clause is 13 million euros and will be a great bargain in just one or two years.
Pedro
lazio
An asking price of £1.8m is a really good deal for Pedro, whose high wages put him in this price range. At 35 years old, his physical stats aren’t much, but his 16 dribbling and 20 determination should give you a player to work with.
Adnan Januzaj
Seville
Sevilla are looking to rebuild their squad and have put Januzaj on the transfer list for just €8 million. That’s a real bargain.
Marco Edwards
Sporting CP
21.2 million euros for a 24-year-old English winger seems like a good deal. Edwards has 18 dribbling and 18 skill, which makes coaches who love creative midfielders salivate.
Ricardo Horta
Sporting Braga
Horta is an excellent option that can occupy any position behind the center forward. It is worth activating his termination clause of 29.2 million euros.
David Neres
Benfica
With 20 style, 18 dribbling, 17 first touch and 16 passing, it seems that Neres has what it takes to be an elite winger. Not bad for 26 million euros.
Felipe Anderson
lazio
Anderson is usually one of FM’s smartest signings and it’s no different this year. For 30 million, the former West Ham winger is a signing to take into account.
Ademola Lookman
Atalanta
For 28 million, Lookman, a former Everton and Fulham striker, seems like a top signing. He has become a real machine in Italy and now has 16 dribbling and 14 finishing, very useful statistics if you like wingers to run with the ball more often.
