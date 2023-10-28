Some coaches work with exorbitant transfer budgets, while others are at the bottom of the scale and look up to expand their squads with the odd maneuver.

You can send your scouts around the world in search of your next bargain, or you can let them 90min Let’s do the hard work for you.

Here are the best right wingers available for any budget on FM24.

Available for less than just over €10 million, Bustos is an excellent option as both a forward and right-back. His 16 shot should make him a true scoring threat on the flanks.

Having signed many big names, the humble Michael is on the transfer list and is available for just over 3 million. 16 dribbling and 16 skill are his most notable statistics.

Despite being 34 years old, Everton still has 13 pace, which will help him make the most of his 18 dribbling, 18 skill and 17 first touch. He will also do a great job in midfield.

One of the rising stars of Spanish football. Zaragoza’s release clause is 13 million euros and will be a great bargain in just one or two years.

An asking price of £1.8m is a really good deal for Pedro, whose high wages put him in this price range. At 35 years old, his physical stats aren’t much, but his 16 dribbling and 20 determination should give you a player to work with.

Sevilla are looking to rebuild their squad and have put Januzaj on the transfer list for just €8 million. That’s a real bargain.

21.2 million euros for a 24-year-old English winger seems like a good deal. Edwards has 18 dribbling and 18 skill, which makes coaches who love creative midfielders salivate.

Horta is an excellent option that can occupy any position behind the center forward. It is worth activating his termination clause of 29.2 million euros.

With 20 style, 18 dribbling, 17 first touch and 16 passing, it seems that Neres has what it takes to be an elite winger. Not bad for 26 million euros.

Anderson is usually one of FM’s smartest signings and it’s no different this year. For 30 million, the former West Ham winger is a signing to take into account.

For 28 million, Lookman, a former Everton and Fulham striker, seems like a top signing. He has become a real machine in Italy and now has 16 dribbling and 14 finishing, very useful statistics if you like wingers to run with the ball more often.