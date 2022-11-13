The best right wingers to sign in ‘Football Manager 2023’

Formations with extremes are the most popular each year in ‘fm’ And that’s why it’s important that, whatever your budget, you have the right options to make it to the top.

So here are the best right wingers to sign on any budget at ‘FM23’.

The Sporting is ready to get rid of Cabral for 2.2 million pounds, which is not bad considering that he is only 24 years old. With a potential of 144could become someone great.

As a free agent, signing the Portuguese is a no-brainer. He would do an adequate job for a team from the middle of the table up and at 28, he is not as short-term as many of the signings in this price range.

Zerbin is 23 years old, comfortable anywhere in attack and has great potential. If you can help him exploit his capabilities, the Italian is quite a bargain at £3.4m.

The Spanish veteran of Los Angeles FC, of ​​the mlsis still pretty quick for a 30-year-old and can be a threat at either wing for £1.5m.

The Paraguayan international is a real bargain at just £800,000. It could help any small team stand out.

now in the mls and on a significantly lower salary, the Welsh attacker is within the reach of almost any top club. He is currently no longer a superstar but he can still hold his own in the big leagues thanks to his sublime technical stats and it can be yours for just £2.3m.

three years older than bale and with higher salary demands, the Spanish is statistically the best option at this price. the man of the harriers it’s available for £2m, which can obviously cope with a short-term option.

The veteran winger is available for around £2.7m and his 16 passing and 15 vision should justify the expense.

The 34-year-old Italian nationalized German still has good physical stats to go along with his all-round style of play. He can play anywhere on the right and could be yours for £750,000.

The Ecuadorian from Club León is another 34-year-old with good physical stats and you can take him with you for just £650,000.

Putting £6m on the table for the Swiss is quite a bargain, but the price goes up when you have to try and match his wage demands. For the full price, it’s definitely worth considering.

Known by fans of the mls from his time in Atlanta United, the Argentine is now in Saudi Arabia. Forking out ten million pounds for The Pity would be a smart buy.

The Frenchman was an excellent signing last year and nothing has changed since then. His £9.25m price tag is great value for a player with 16 Dribbling and 15 Passing.

The player is a threat from both sides of the field. He is available for £8.25m and his standout stats are his 15 Crossing and 14 Dribbling.

When it comes to making a strong investment, the Brazilian is the one with the highest value. £7.5m is an excellent price for the 31-year-old, who can develop as a winger or centre-forward.

The Belgian is the teammate of messiah and receives the approval without a doubt. At only 23 years old and with a very high potential, he is not only an excellent option for the present but also for the future. Not bad for £11.5m.

Somehow the 24-year-old Nigerian won’t be leaving the Italian club just yet, but £12m is worth insisting on.

The Argentine is the best option at this price. The 34-year-old attacker will set you back around £18m when you convince him to leave the old lady. That’s a great price for the 13th-best right winger in the entire game.

The German is a good athlete with outstanding mental statistics. He’s comfortable anywhere on the pitch, so his versatility will set you back a reasonable £9.5m.

To round things off is the Brazilian and at 30 years old he is more than enough to try his luck in one of the best European leagues. He can be yours for £12.5 million.

The Frenchman is the eighth best winger in the game and the best option if you have a lot of money to spare. His £47.5m price tag is more than reasonable, but you’ll have to find a way to meet his massive salary demands.

The Brazilian is still an elite winger in ‘fm’ and his £21m price tag actually seems like a bargain when you consider his 17 Dribbling and 16 Passing.

With a whopping 170 potential, the Englishman is a totally guaranteed future star. Pay £55m to sign him now and you’ll never have to worry about signing another winger again.

You will have to pay 22 million pounds for the Italian. He has 16 for long shots and 16 for corner kicks, which are the most outstanding attributes of him.

At £48m, the Brazilian is a bit more expensive than most options here, but you’re paying to get him out of the White House. The attacker is already excellent, but he comes with sublime potential that should make this an easy deal to come by.

The Argentine is available for £38m, which is still excellent value for a player of his great ability.

For the second year in a row, the Portuguese represents unreal value when it comes to wingers. He will cost you £26m but his current skill is higher than most players who will cost you double that amount including Rodrygo.

On the other side of Madrid is the merengue attacker. He is an imminent free agent, but it will cost you £27m to ensure he doesn’t get a chance to sign a contract extension with the Whites.

The Dutchman is an excellent playmaker and can be acquired for £25m. He has 16 vision, 15 crossing and 14 passing.

The Brazilian is a surprisingly good option to close things out. The 25-year-old has 18 dribbling and 15 passing, excellent value for his £22m price tag.