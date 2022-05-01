We review the best players to sign for each position in Soccer Manager 2022. It’s striker time. First, we look at the right ends: They are responsible for providing assists, scoring goals and terrorizing defenders.
For that reason, we must try to have a good one. With that in mind, here are the best players available after the winter update, no matter what budget you have.
When it comes to value for money, Joaquin is your man in this price range. His solid skills are offset by the fact that he’ll soon be 40, but you’ll get a good season out of him for only €900,000.
Ounas, 24, starts the game with the same current skills as Joaquin, but still has room for improvement. €3.2 million will be enough to sign him.
Atzili is not the fastest winger, but he has great technical and mental numbers to compensate. It’s a smart buy for a second division team for just 2 million euros.
Romero is good enough for a small Premier League side and the 29-year-old can be acquired for around €4.8 million.
Shaqiri is still a great option for a top team. It’s harder to sign him because he just joined the team and his salary demands are a bit higher than most, but you can’t complain about his asking price. 6 million euros.
Mahrez is unreal. He is a very high level player, normally not available for just €56.6 million. If you get it, it would be a joy. City enjoys it.
slightly more expensive (€60 million), Jota offers elite talent throughout the attacking line, including up front. New clubs are hard to find for Jota on FM and you should take advantage of them.
We have to put it here. You can sign Bale for just 6 million euros, which is a bargain, but you will also need exorbitant salaries to complete this deal. If you have money to spend, think about it.
The fact that he is 33 years old and his contract expires gives Di María a better price. €30 million He is a gift from heaven for a player of his quality, but you have to accept that he will not always be there.
€33.7 million it’s what it will take to sign Rafa, who, at 28, is much better than that figure might suggest. Salary demands from him are also pocket money for any team seeking this part of the roster.
