The best right now | The Swedish humor band made a ballad with Miriam Bryant that is confusingly good

The best right now|The song made by Swedish Hooja together with Miriam Bryant manages to surprise.

What might be this year’s most joyful summer song?

It depends on who you ask and what statistics you look at. If you only examine your own internal gauges and their vibrations, a surprise from Sweden comes out on top. No, it’s not in Sweden that has beaten itself through the summer Benjamin Ingrosson Look Who’s Laughing Now or Ingrosson and Purple Disco Machine Honey boyalthough both have been playing hard on the radio, which you noticed on a summer car trip in Sweden.

On the other hand, Hooja from Jällivaara, titled as a forest disco band and profiled more as a humor band, managed to make such an irresistible captivating romantic ballad that it downright confuses the listener who doesn’t think they are the band’s target group.

“ Bryant is currently in a new gear.

Country humor the cultivating duo brought together a Swedish-Finnish singer-songwriter by Miriam Bryant with. A big part Vem fan e du? -the charm of the song is precisely due to Bryant’s vocal parts. The best part is the final climax and the chorus, which begins with Bryant’s bright, beautiful voice:

Jag är ba en sad girl, wanna party

Join the broken hearts club, bara ni

Ta av maskerna, Mustn’t cover up

Vem fan e du? Vill veta det now

Paragraph is short and the lyrics are very simple, but combined with the catchy melody and sensitive vocals, it exudes something irresistible longing and puts a smile on your face. It has humor and a little wink to curious people. Many would like to know the secret of who the members of Hooja are. The duo always appear with their faces covered.

There is a dose of additional twist to the statement Ei saai peittä in the chorus, since it is probably the only sentence in Finnish that almost every Swede knows.

When the song was published in the spring, for example in a music magazine In the gaffa it was thought that Bryant should not have sunk so low as to collide with Hooja. Well, I say, and many others. The music video has been viewed 1.3 million times on YouTube so far.

“Hooja is a pig candy. I’ve been thinking so ever since I first listened closely to their lyrics. They’re real as hell,” Bryant told a music blog in the spring For pop music.

Bryant’s a new gear is currently on. The singer, who made his first album in Finnish in the spring, released a new song in Finnish last Friday, now in Finnish-Swedish of Isac Elliott with. Oh, many people probably say that too.