The best right now | The music of movies and TV series are moods, not emotions

The best right now|Bear McCrary’s Lord of the Rings is a new generation of dramatic music.

When i listen to music, it’s almost always music from movies or drama series, sometimes also from games.

There is no film without music, sound is such an integral part of the whole. But does the music work if the rest of the film is gone? Will the music remain just a “reminder” of the series and its great moments, or can it be its own work?

May be.

The power of dramatic music, as I like to call it, is in creating moods. In practice, all popular music instead creates emotions first and foremost. The more manipulative the composition and arrangement, the more clearly it transports the feeling in a certain direction.

The lyrics often bind the direction and define what could remain undefined in the music. The dramatic music seems pleasantly wordless. I work with words, and I don’t really miss words in music.

Mood is broader, less defined, more shapeless and more open than feeling. It’s an atmosphere, a certain tone of the overall feeling that you can enter. You can enjoy it without thinking about the “story” of the film and returning to it in your mind.

While listening by Hans Zimmer music Dune-movies, I don’t experience a mystical power struggle on the fantasy planet of Arrakis, but razor-sharp kinetics, dark space, and an inconsolable promise. When I listen by Ludwig Göransson OppenheimerI’m not thinking about inventing the atomic bomb, I’m feeling the slashing glow and the pulsating movement.

by Bear McCreary the task was not easy when he started composing music Rings of powerto the series. There is in the background Howard Shore masterful work The Lord of the Rings in the movies. McCreary’s compositions feel like film music of a new generation, with more vocals and pop music structures and effects. That’s where Zimmer’s is Dune is like one undulating fabric, McCreary’s twenty-five-song album is a collection of different moods.

Behind the versatility is a way of using leading motifs that unites McCreary, Göransson, Shore and to some extent Zimmer. People, events and topics have their own musical theme. Richard Wagner made the method famous and it is also used by the biggest composer in Hollywood today John Williams.

The leading motifs are a middle ground between the expressed feelings and the characterless background carpet. They weave a fabric of moods.

Bear McCreary: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 2.