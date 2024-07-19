The best right now | The mix of the cultural elite makes me laugh again – after all, the funniest Nordic writer of our time is behind it

The best right now|Norwegian Nina Lykke’s third novel is funny, prickly and warm at the same time.

A male writer goes to literature festivals, docs, mixes and messes all weekend long.

Does it sound familiar? Haven’t you heard a lot of these stories, maybe the first thing that comes to the reader’s mind.

This time, however, the story is funny. Aloud. And so much that sometimes the eyes well up with tears.

We’re not here to have fun is Norwegian Nina Lykken the most recent novel translated into Finnish Sanna Manninen. Already from his first novel No, no and again no Since then, Lykke has shown himself to be a gifted humorist, a rare one of his kind.

Now Lykke’s main character is Knut A Pedersen, a writer approaching sixty. Knut has written his only successful work years ago and knows that he only got an invitation to the Lillehammer literary festival discussion because a more important writer canceled his participation at the last minute.

So the self-esteem is already at zero, and it doesn’t help that Knut has been booked into the same panel with the “Reality writer”. In her autofictional book, the young female writer has accused Knut of sexual harassment and made a laughing stock of it. The third participant in the panel is the husband of Knut’s ex-wife, whom he cannot stand.

As you might expect, things don’t go smoothly, so to speak. Knut’s outburst in the panel is unparalleled: he blurts out absolutely everything that the time of Meto and cancellation has denied us.

And it’s interesting when Lykke casts a sharp eye on Norway’s cultural elite! I don’t know the Norwegian literary world at all, but everything described could just as well have happened in Finland.

Lykke is flawless. He exaggerates, caricatures, provokes and pokes in many directions. The primary target is, of course, the double moralism of cultural circles.

We also have to admit: the author’s gender makes the reading experience special. If a male author created a similar uncle as his main character, the irony might be harder to read. A female writer can also have a different perspective on sexual harassment in cultural circles.

Author fits well as a continuation of Lykke’s main character gallery.

In his debut novel No, no and again no Lykke gave birth to satire on the middle class and middle age. Its main character, the teacher Ingrid’, was so mature in her life and marriage that she moved to live in a car to be in peace. Increased risk – in the book, doctor Elin slept secretly in his reception room at night and mostly talked to a skeleton that was frolicking in the corner.

Both women’s midlife crisis is about to dissolve into complete chaos, but the narrator looks at all the confusion with understanding and warmth. The same applies to the novelty novel Knut.

Perhaps what is exceptional about Lykke’s narration is that he manages to be funny without being mean. His narrator shows us all in an equally amusing light, regardless of gender or status.

Addendum 19.7. at 12:12: Added the name of the Finnish translator of the novel We’re not having fun, Sanna Manninen.