The best right now | The artist piled on toast – Emma Sarpaniemi’s absurd self-portraits delight

The best right now|In her self-portraits, Emma Sarpaniemi looks firmly into the camera, and that gives the exhibition visitor permission to look back at the two more closely.

Artist Emma Sarpaniemi (b. 1993) determines himself how he looks in his pictures. The introductory text says that the exhibition is dominated by the gaze of the Photographer.

I personally feel that I am the only one who gets to watch. For once, I can look freely. I look at the crotch gap of the body suit fastened with snaps, I look at the position of the fingers on the body draped in fabric, I look at faces that don’t pose angularly.

At the risk of being teased, I look at the work where Sarpaniemi and her friend have candles in their vaginas.

Exhibited in the K1 space of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art Honey crunch is Sarpaniemi’s first larger solo exhibition. It combines two long-term series of images that are When the Sun goes down We see Lemons (As the sun sets we see lemons) and Two Ways to Carry a Cauliflower (Two ways to carry cauliflower).

Cape Sarpani known for his self-portraits, in which a serious-looking, red-haired person looks at the camera in vintage-tinged clothes and often with an object. A black cord winds to the hand where the artist holds the camera shutter.

Many of the pictures now on display are familiar from previous exhibitions. When there are a full gallery of them, they grow into a neat whole without repeating themselves. Playful elements, such as toasts or carpet whips, surprise but do not make the works funny.

Sarpaniemi’s works can be interpreted as exploring femininity and femininity. She participates in the canon of feminist photography by seizing the gaze directed at a woman and turning it self-willed even by absurd means.

I don’t feel like I’m specifically looking at a woman, but I see how gender melts into colorful wizard hats, a cabbage held between the legs, and lemons falling from a duck-shaped basket.

Lemonade Lemons from the series When the Sun goes down We see Lemons.

Duringwhere all kinds of empowerment is commercialized and self love is whatchamacallit, Sarpaniemi’s works are reassuring with their honesty. They do not seek to convince the viewer of anything. They touch specifically the ordinary, a strange mixture of spontaneity and precise composition.

The pictures also convey the theme of friendship and support: friends pose together, one has painted Sarpaniemi green panties, the other has carved frames out of wood. In one room, video clips of filming situations are displayed. You can see and hear commonality in them too.

The repeated exhibition in the colors of pea-corn-pepper and fruit cones is a good tip for lovers of many kinds of art, regardless of gender. It is easy to chew if necessary, for some it is tangy, for some it is sweet.

Emma Sarpaniemi’s exhibition Honey Crunch in K1 space of the Museum of Photography in Kämp Galleria 6.10. until.