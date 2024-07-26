The best right now | I was delighted with the reality show, which completely lacks grumbling behind the back

The best right now|In the South Korean competition program Siren: Survive the Island, different professional groups measure each other. The female body is a tool, not an object of gaze.

Siren howls and the struggle begins. On a small forested island in South Korea, six four-person female teams debate which one of them can use strength, speed and cunning to best protect their own base and win the competition.

When I sat down to watch the reality competition produced by Netflix Siren: Survive the Island (2023), I hadn’t seen a full episode of any Korean series. I’ve been following the golden age of Korean pop culture in Finland mostly from the sidelines, although I still have some Korean skin care products and instant noodles in my cupboards, the smell of which makes my nose tickle nicely.

I arranged with my friends who are more familiar with Korean culture to watch Siren’s so far, during the only production season entirely in one day. I hesitated a little, but in vain.

In its basic idea Siren it’s like ticket robbery gone far. Instead of individual women, professional groups measure each other: policemen, soldiers, firefighters, athletes, stunt actors and bodyguards.

When the siren sounds to signal the start of the battle, the goal is to try to knock the other teams out of the game by finding the team flag hidden in each team’s base. And at the same time, of course, protect your own home nest. When the flag is pulled from its stand, the match ends and the team that lost their flag has to leave the island.

However, the game is not quite that simple, and not all the rules were revealed at first glance. In general, however, it can be said that in between the ticket robbery, the teams also compete in different events Survivors-format in challenges reminiscent of tasks where they can win, among other things, strategic advantages.

Competitors have been given a lot of free time, during which they retreat to scheming and form alliances between teams. It is in this in-between space that lies Siren’s finesse, because all the game is played between teams, not within them. The grumbling behind the back familiar from reality is missing.

Teams gather in the arena for challenge missions between battles.

Grand prize is not money but sheer honor and joy of victory. It’s exciting To Siren the excitement of running in a bucket familiar from childhood.

However, the teams play seriously. The wait for the siren is growing torturous. Although direct violence is prohibited, there is often movement at the borders. The struggle for tickets turns into wrestling, and the bases themselves are destructible.

When the combined strike force of the two teams smashes the window from the other team’s base and rushes in through the broken glass to the blare of string music, my disbelief bursts into laughter.

The show is a must-watch for a Korean junkie. There is no need to get to know the participants in depth, which opens up the space to receive the exhilarating chaos of the program. Teams are falling at such a rapid pace that it’s not even worth trying to impress most of the members.

Before everything Siren: Survive the Island is a celebration of human physics. Korean culture has been rightly criticized for focusing on appearance, for what reason In Siren pleases the lack of aesthetics. The female body is a tool, not an object of gaze.

Since all the participants work in physical occupations, the creators of the program have been able to create truly heavy tasks. It can be seen right from the start, when the teams are made to wade through the mud field. If one member is left behind, he must be picked up. Only together can you win.

Siren: Survive the Island, Netflix.