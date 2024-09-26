The best right now | Feminist revenge story shows how men treat women badly right before our eyes

The best right now|The Balconettes is a feminist revenge story that mixes horror and comedy with a jagged twist. The film can still be seen at the Love and Anarchy festival.

Helsinki The Love and Anarchy film festival ends this weekend, but there’s still plenty of time.

Fortunately, among the serious art films in the program, there are a few horror and violence releases, with the help of which the festival in the 1990s got on the lips of film fanatics and cleared its way to becoming an institution.

French by Noémie Merlant (b. 1988) directed The Balconettes (2024) is a kind of horror comedy, but not in the sense that many of its peers, polished by Hollywood standards and produced without deeper content, are.

In the movie three young women from Marseilles catch their eye on a guy hanging out on the opposite balcony and they end up partying at the man’s apartment on a hot night. The director plays one of the women.

Follow the gruesomely bloody twists and turns, which are then explained afterwards Pulp Fiction in style at length. The floor is swept, loose members are hidden. Greetings to the role model also start from the soundtrack, when The Coasters Down in Mexico start ringing. Quentin Tarantino used the piece In Death Proof.

“ Bloodiness belongs to a feminist revenge story.

Also The Balconettes is a feminist revenge story, but the execution is considerably more jagged and homely than Kill Bill or Rose Glass Love Lies Bleeding, which recently got a theatrical release here as well and is now also seen in the R&A’s repertoire.

The unifying factor is blood. It belongs to the genre as a rule rather than an exception since the standard works of the 1970s.

of The Balconettes the female trio shuffles, wobbles and fools around in a rather comical manner, but just when the mood threatens to turn into a farce, the atmosphere turns oppressive. The husband pushes for sex, the gynecologist medicates, the pissed-off woman wakes up from the floor.

The idea is to show how men treat women in a hidden way, but right under our eyes.

With its grave subject matter, the work juggles tongue-in-cheek along the sun-baked southern French blocks. You have to admire how loosely the director mixes tragedy, comedy and horror. The balance wavers but remains.

Noémie Merlant is remembered for her starring role in the 2019 romantic drama Portrait of a young woman. The Balconettes then it’s something else entirely.

The Balconettes will be shown at Kinopalatsi 1 on Thu 26.9. at 9 pm and at Kinopalatsi 9 on Sat 28.9. at 6:10 p.m. K16. Subtitles in English. Love Lies Bleeding at Kinopalatsi 7, Fri 27.9. at 20.20, Finnkino in Itis 9, Sat 28.9. at 20:45 and at Cinema Orion on Sunday 29 September. at 20:45. K16. Tickets 14 e (Orion 13 e).