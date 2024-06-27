The best right now | Does the 18th century seem far away? The spirit of the creator of Ukko Nooa wisdom brings it surprisingly close

The best right now|Enjoy life and charm in the style of the 18th century, when Klockriketeatern sails along the Swedish-speaking coast with Skärgårdsteatern. The performance is a musical play based on the life and work of Carl Michael Bellman.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Skärgårdsteatern and Klockriketeatern present a new musical play about Bellman. The show is based on the life and work of Swedish Carl Michael Bellman. Bellman’s more and less well-known works have been used in the show. The premiere of the show is in Loviisa on June 25. and the last performance on 29.7. In the carrot.

High summer, high summer: that’s what we live for after Midsummer. A period of time that, perhaps most of the year, requires being in the moment, enjoying what is. Late summer, fall summer and fall too, that’s where they’ll come in time, but now is now. Let’s enjoy.

The same grasping of the moment and life is characteristic by Carl Michael Bellman (1740–1795) production. So what could be more appropriate than the fact that the Finnish-Swedish tradition Skärgårdsteatern sails this summer together with Helsinki’s Klockriketeattern from port to port, presenting a new musical play based on Bellman’s life and work Bellman – Är jag Född så vill jag lefva.

The trawler m/s Sälö directs the show, which moves from place to place Carl Almand on stage it is interpreted by faces with white make-up Matthew Blad, Josefine Koskinen and Mathilda Kruse. The dramaturgy has done Christopher Mellgren.

The staging and costumes of the show are by Liisa Pesonen. In addition to 18th-century Stockholm, he wanted to include mythical antiquity.

Bellman is the cornerstone of Swedish poetry, often referred to as Sweden’s national poet. He will be remembered except The old man Noah -songs and drinking songs, too As Fredman’s Epistles the well-known elegant parties where love and wine are not spared.

Along with enjoying the moment, Bellman’s verses always include the reason why moments of happiness must be seized. That’s because soon they will be over forever – just like the last performance of the Bellman show at the end of July in Porkkala is also on the calendar.

But don’t get ahead of things. Let’s enjoy summer’s nectar, roses, dance and love – just like in the poem that gave the show its name.

Bellman’s from the production to the performance, more and less well-known works have been selected. They have been composed into a whole that is fun but also full of passion, longing and dreams, director Carl Alm has told in advance.

Although the 18th century suddenly seems very far away, the working group noticed when making the presentation that people’s aspirations, difficulties and adversities are basically quite similar from time to time.

If your own summer routes do not coincide with a maritime theater experience, but you are interested in a deeper acquaintance with Bellman and 18th-century Stockholm, you can look for it, for example, in the Swedish by Ernst Brunner from the fictional Bellman biography. It has been published in Finnish under the name Cheers to your dust (2004) and has been translated by multiple award-winners Liisa Ryömä and Mark Mannila.

Bellman – Är jag Född så vill jag lefva! Tour of Skärgårdsteatern and Klockriketeatern 25.6.–29.7. Additional information skargardsteatern.fi.