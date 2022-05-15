Full-backs have never been more important than they are today. Some of the best teams on the planet revolve around dominating either side of their defense.
If that’s the tactic you’re looking for, there are a plethora of players to choose from and it can take a long time to find the right candidate… but that’s where we come in.
Here is a list of the best options for right side available in Soccer Manager 2022 after the winter update, whatever your budget.
Real Madrid will change you to Odriozola for only €6 millionbut you will have to wait for his loan at Fiorentina to end.
The veteran De Silvestri will cost you a few €2.3 million and should be able to give you solid coverage for a year or two.
€3.5 million It is the price to pay for Suárez, who is left without a contract at the end of the first season.
New to the club, you’ll have to wait a bit to convince Wass to talk to you, but you’ll have a chance to lure him in for a while. 9 million euros.
A good fit for the position, Marusic is available for a €16.5 million. He would be an ideal side thanks to his good physical statistics.
Mazraoui’s contract is coming to an end, but that’s not stopping the big teams from making offers for him. If you want it, you will have to pay around €19 million to have it.
Kalulu will not give you an immediate return on your investment of €20 million, but he has the potential to become one of the best right backs in the game. For what it’s worth to buy, you can wait a year or two for its full impact.
If those 70 million euros are too expensive, Baku is your place. It has identical stats to Lamptey and similar potential, but it will cost you half as much.
The price of €17 million de Carvajal looks like a bargain, but it will take a hefty salary to convince him to leave Madrid.
Someone of Pavard’s quality should cost you much more than €22 million, but that’s the price you can get the world champion for. He is 25 years old and an elite baseline player, and should be your first target for the job.
#backs #Football #Manager
Leave a Reply